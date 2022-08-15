Aclara Strengthens Its Management Team

Aclara Resources Inc.
Aclara Resources Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its team: Patricio Irribarra as Chief Geologist, Fernando Illanes as Public Affairs Manager, and Gisele Azimi as Technical Advisor of the Company.

Chief Geologist

Patricio Irribarra has been appointed as Chief Geologist and will lead the Company's efforts towards the planning and execution of exploration campaigns in order to define potential new operation modules.

Patricio is a highly experienced geologist with 28 years of experience, leading exploration projects from basic stages to reserve definition phases, including exploitation and planning in well renowned companies such as Barrick and Gold Fields and in different jurisdictions such as Argentina, Chile, Peru, Australia-Pacific, Mexico and the US.

Patricio brings to Aclara exceptional leading capabilities in relation to the execution of exploration programs at a regional, district and mine level. He has successfully led several growth and development projects such as Pascual-Lama, Veladero, Salares Norte, La Fortuna, Lagunas Norte, Pierina, and Zaldivar, complying with the most rigorous safety and environmental policies as well as guiding and working with multidisciplinary and multicultural work groups.

Public Affairs Manager

Fernando Illanes has been appointed as Public Affairs Manager and will lead the Company locally to expand and enhance the relationships between the Company and its stakeholders in the BioBio region, as well as manage the Company's social contribution projects that will aim to generate value to the community.

Fernando has over 15 years of experience in strategic planning and execution of corporate social responsibility plans, specifically in connection with the identification of interest groups, the determination of relationship levels, and the development and management of programs and projects related to the social environment of organizations. Fernando holds a Master in Corporate Responsibility and Sustainable Development, specializing in Indigenous Policies and Interculturality (Sociology and Anthropology).

Fernando brings to Aclara a deep understanding of the stakeholders from the BioBio region, where he has (1) managed several projects such as territorial development and education programs, in connection with local authorities, municipal teams and the community surrounding the Colbún power plants; (2) led the Public Affairs team that generates sustainable development and corporate social responsibility projects with neighboring communities of the Angostura Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Rucúe and Quilleco Hydroelectric Power Plants, and the Los Pinos Thermal Power Plant; and (3) represented the Chilean Wood Corporation (CORMA) and carried out plans and programs that link the interests of the inhabitants of the territory with those of the CORMA partners.

Technical Advisor

Dr. Gisele Azimi has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the management team of Aclara, and will play an important role in defining the metallurgical inputs for the Company's NI 43-101 Feasibility Study, and keep improving the metallurgical recovery process, while minimizing impact on Capex and Opex. She will also be advising in respect of separation and vertical integration opportunities.

Gisele is a Professor and Canada Research Chair jointly appointed by Chemical Engineering & Applied Chemistry and Materials Science & Engineering Departments at the University of Toronto. She has 12 years of experience in the fields of electrochemistry, thermodynamics, hydrometallurgy, supercritical fluids and materials design. She has published more than 100 journal and referred conference publications and she continues to present her research at national and international conferences. She is also a co-inventor in a number of patent applications and two awarded patents. She holds a Ph.D. degree from the University of Toronto and has completed her first and second postdoctoral appointments at MIT.

Gisele has a deep understanding of the rare earths metallurgy and has advised the R&D activities of the Company over the last three years. She has played a significant role in determining the actual metallurgical recovery process, training local (Chile) laboratories, and improving recoveries along the way.

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to, among other things, the accretive value of the Company's new management appointees. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

