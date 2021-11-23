Ackermans & van Haaren still on course for record result over the full year 2021
Dear shareholder,
Dear Madam, Dear Sir,
Please find attached the trading update on the third quarter 2021.
Best regards,
Ackermans & van Haaren
Attachment
Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night.
Big changes could be coming for the Giants.
The Leafs are back to their winning ways since ditching their relaxed dress code. Coincidence?
LeBron James was suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart got a two-game ban, the NBA announced.
Shumpert is the 12th athlete to win the show, and the first NBA player.
Experts say IOC president Thomas Bach's call with Peng Shuai is more propaganda than evidence of Peng's safety.
Kyle Lowry discussed retiring a Raptor, his highly-anticipated homecoming and his reasons for leaving Toronto in an interview with The Undefeated.
Watch as a fighter picks up a highlight reel KO win – and a graphic injury all at once.
We did not have Gerard Gallant absolutely snapping on Mika Zibanejad after the Rangers' thrilling win over the Sabres on our bingo cards.
The Calgary Flames are doing things defensively we haven't seen since the 1920's, but is Darryl Sutter's group the real deal and can this be sustained?
Rory Dames is the fifth NWSL coach this season to face allegations of misconduct.
With the NHL season well underway, and less than three months until the Olympic men's hockey gold-medal game, the Canadian roster is beginning to take shape.
Here's who to grab on your fantasy hockey league's waiver wire — while you still can.
Week 12 doesn't present a wealth of pickup options. Andy Behrens helps sort through the priority adds for those looking to fill holes on their fantasy rosters.
Mayfield didn't talk to the media because he was frustrated with how he played against the Lions.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer driving the bus for Manchester United. Will the managerial change galvanize the troubled squad? Or do problems run much deeper? We'll find out this week.
Justin Cuthbert argues that Aaron Ekblad and Mackenzie Weegar should make Team Canada as a pairing while Julian McKenzie advocates for Troy Terry to make Team USA.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke reportedly wants to share the financial burden of any judgement or settlement in the lawsuit against his team's relocation. If the other owners don't agree, it could get ugly.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored with 3:18 remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks handed Carolina its third loss of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Monday night. Kevin Labanc tied the game early in the third before Barabanov won just after a power play expired to give San Jose its second win in the past six games. The Sharks went more than 135 minutes without a goal before breaking through late against Antti Raanta and the Hurricanes. San Jose got it
SACRAMENTO, Callif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 24 points and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat Sacramento 102-94 on Monday night, spoiling Alvin Gentry’s debut as interim Kings coach. Shake Milton scored 16 points and Matisse Thybulle added 15, helping the Sixers to their second win in eight games. Andre Drummond had nine points and 23 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox had 23 points and Buddy Hield scored 21 for the Kings. Gentry was promoted to interim coach after the Kings fired Luke Walton on Sunday