Ackermans & van Haaren still on course for record result over the full year 2021

The Canadian Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored with 3:18 remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks handed Carolina its third loss of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Monday night. Kevin Labanc tied the game early in the third before Barabanov won just after a power play expired to give San Jose its second win in the past six games. The Sharks went more than 135 minutes without a goal before breaking through late against Antti Raanta and the Hurricanes. San Jose got it