Achraf Hakimi: Morocco & PSG defender accused of rape as French prosecutors open investigation

·1 min read
Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi playing for PSG.
Achraf Hakimi has made 31 appearances for PSG this season

French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into an alleged rape by Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, a source close to the investigation has confirmed.

A 24-year-old woman has accused the Paris St-Germain full-back of raping her at his home in the French capital on 25 February.

The source said the woman reported the incident at a police station on Sunday but did not file charges. The public prosecutor's office handling the case in Nanterre, in the western suburbs of Paris, declined to comment but confirmed an investigation had begun.

Born in Spain, Hakimi was a key player as Morocco made history by reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, the first African side to do so.

Achraf Hakimi (R) receiving his award on stage at the FIFPro awards event next to Kylian Mbappe (M) and Lionel Messi (L)
Achraf Hakimi (R) honoured at the Best Fifa Football Awards alongside PSG team-mates Kylian Mbappe (M) and Lionel Messi (L)

His performances saw him honoured at the Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony held in Paris on Monday evening, where he was named in the FIFPro men's world team of the year.

The 24-year-old stood on stage to collect the award alongside other winners including his PSG team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Neither Hakimi nor PSG have responded publicly to the accusation.

