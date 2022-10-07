Achievements of Black seniors celebrated in East Preston

Members of Nova Scotia's Black community came from East Preston, North Preston, Beechville and Halifax to attend Thursday's luncheon at the East Preston Recreation Centre. (David Laughlin/CBC - image credit)

Dozens of Black elders from across Nova Scotia gathered Thursday at the East Preston Recreation Centre to mingle, eat and be celebrated, as part of an event called Celebrating Resilience.

Organizers say they hosted the event to recognize the contributions of Black seniors in the community and show their achievements won't be forgotten.

"We've been here for many years, and you know we've been going through so much for the last little while," said Dolly Williams, president of the East Preston seniors club and one of the organizers.

"I think it was a good way to get people out to enjoy themselves and celebrate the resilience of seniors."

She says they've paved the way for younger generations to come.

David Laughlin/CBC

Many of the attendees were over 80, Williams said, with some up to 90 and 100 years old.

Husband and wife Barbara and Peter Clayton said they were happy to be there so they could mingle with others, but also because they felt a duty as elders to be part of the ongoing discussions in the Black community.

"One thing we have to learn is that we have to support each other, if not, nothing's going to happen and if things don't start happening in the communities, it's not no outsider's fault — it's our fault within the communities," said Peter Clayton.

David Laughlin/CBC

"That's why we represent and go to functions and stuff to see what's happening."

Clayton said it was good to see young people at the event as well because "We can all learn from each other."

Genevieve Howe, another senior community member who attended, said she was pleased to see the event in East Preston because there aren't many like it in the area.

"I thought it would be just a wonderful thing to come and see what's going on, and I'm glad I came because so far, it's just been exciting just to be here."

Williams says the chicken dinner with a gingerbread cake dessert were made and served by other community members because "they wanted to do everything themselves".

Story continues

Halifax Regional Municipality Coun. David Hendsbee, representing Preston, Chezzetcook and Eastern Shore, and Halifax Peninsula North Coun. Lindell Smith were both present as well as seniors and long-term care associate deputy minister Tracey Barbrick.

David Laughlin/CBC

Mayann Francis, former lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia, offered the event's closing remarks.

She said it's important to remember the ancestors that came before.

"If we look way back on our history, you'll see how strong the Black community was, and still is," said Francis.

"As I always say, I stand on our ancestor's shoulders … look how they fought for justice, look how they might have been the first at an organization or how well they've done. So just keep that in mind and don't lose it."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.