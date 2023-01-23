How to achieve the Hailey Bieber ‘I’m cold’ look

The hack

Nailing the “I’m cold” makeup trend.

The test

Fear not, this trend doesn’t involve cultivating icicles to hang from your lashes, or require anything vaguely hypothermia-inducing. The “I’m cold” look – demonstrated by celebs such as Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski – is about where you apply your blush. So, if you have one in your makeup kit, you’re halfway there.

Usual blush placement involves dabs of colour on the cheeks alone, but this trend uses it on the bridge of the nose too, to mimic that flush some people get when they’re cold. It’s a “cosy” look, the beauty equivalent of that viral SNL skit extolling “sweater weather”.

I start by applying blush to my cheeks with a brush, then sweep a little across my nose too, and team with similar hues on my lips to keep the rest of my look quite natural, letting the blush take centre stage. I know what you’re thinking: why are you even trying this?

But it’s actually not the worst idea – makeup artists often daub a hint of blush on the chin to keep makeup looking more natural. This technique does a similar thing.

The verdict

Give it a try. Although I suggest you go easy on the blush and opt for softer pink hues – anything too pigmented runs the risk of looking like sunburn, and that’s a whole other vibe.