Acheampong signs first pro deal

Highly rated Chelsea youngster Josh-Kofi Acheampong has signed his first professional deal with the club.

Acheampong has been with the Blues since he was eight and turned 17 in May.

But he has already shown enough ability to feature in Chelsea's under-21 side and played for England at the Under-17 European Championship and World Cup last year.

It is the kind of deal Chelsea are keen to do in order to maximise the potential of their academy, which was such a feature under Roman Abramovich's ownership.

"We are thrilled Josh has committed his future to the club," said Chelsea head of youth development and recruitment Jim Fraser.

"He has taken another step forward in his development this season, something reflected in his performances for club and country."