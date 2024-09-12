Will Achane play against Buffalo? See who’s inactive for Thursday’s Dolphins-Bills game

De’Von Achane will play Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, according to the Miami Dolphins.

The second-year running back was not listed on the pregame inactive list. Achane will likely see an uptick in playing time after his backfield mate, Raheem Mostert, was ruled out on Tuesday.

Other inactives include Ethan Bonner, Channing Tindall, Mohamed Kamara and Andrew Meyer.

After not being active in Week 1, rookie running back Jaylen Wright will likely get his first taste of NFL action against the AFC East rival. Jeff Wilson Jr. will also be in the mix.