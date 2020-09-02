Aces-Sun Preview

Out to both regroup and maintain the inside track for a bye to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs, the Las Vegas Aces look to right themselves Thursday night when they face the Connecticut Sun.

Las Vegas (12-4) entered play Wednesday tied with Los Angeles for second and one game behind Seattle. The Aces have beaten both teams in their first meeting, and close the regular season against both on back-to-back days next weekend.

While it may wind up being one game in a vacuum, the Aces were on the wrong end of a 92-85 scoreline Tuesday night against the Phoenix Mercury as Diana Taurasi had a vintage performance to sink Las Vegas. The league's all-time leading scorer netted 26 of her 32 points in the first half, serving notice to the WNBA the Mercury could be a tricky out come playoff time.

"Taurasi obviously had a tremendous first half, but we weren't in her space enough," Aces coach Bill Laimbeer lamented to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We weren't playing a solid team defense or individual defense in the first half. That's what they do. They make shots, and they feed off that. She leads them, but then the rest of them start making shots."

Jackie Young scored a career-high 20 points off the bench and fellow reserve Dearica Hamby added 18 and 13 rebounds for Las Vegas, which never found an offensive rhythm along the interior as Phoenix - despite playing without star center Britney Griner - recorded 12 blocked shots.

"We didn't let up on anything. We've got to continue to be aggressive and attack the basket," said forward A'ja Wilson, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Connecticut (8-9) could be a potential first-round opponent for Phoenix as it looks to add to a 1 1/2-game lead over Dallas for seventh in the playoff race. The Sun are attempting to reach .500 for the first time in the "wubble" and coming off a 70-65 win over New York on Tuesday.

DeWanna Bonner had 27 points and 12 rebounds for her second straight 20-10 double-double, while Alyssa Thomas stuffed the statsheet with 15 points, six rebounds, five steals, and four assists. Thomas' five steals were part of a strong defensive effort in which the Sun forced 18 turnovers and limited the Liberty to 34.5 percent shooting.

"Two straight games of holding teams under 20 made field goals, I have to believe it's been done very rarely in Connecticut Sun history," coach Curt Miller said. "We're just hanging our hat right now on defense. We did a nice job on their starters."

The Sun have won eight of 12 since a franchise-worst 0-5 start. One of the other four defeats was a 99-78 thrashing administered by Las Vegas on Aug. 20 when Kayla McBride went 9 of 10 from the field and scored a season-high 25 points and Danielle Robinson set a WNBA record with nine first-half assists coming off the bench.