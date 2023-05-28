Aces receive their championship rings, raise title banner in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Aces received their rings Saturday evening in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Aces received and showed off their championship rings, and raised their WNBA championship banner Saturday evening in Las Vegas before their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The atmosphere in Michelob Ultra Arena was electric as the defending champions took the floor for the ring ceremony. Being introduced by Aces and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, the Aces flashed their bling and posed with their rings.

The Aces' rings feature 561 total diamonds and 11 carats. Other than Davis, the design process for the rings was led by an all female team. The rings are products of popular jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills.

Also receiving their ring, was Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, who was notably traded to the Sparks this past offseason. Hamby received a standing ovation from her former teammates, Aces fans, as well as her Sparks teammates who supported her from the tunnel.

The Aces (2-0) look to stay undefeated as they take on the Sparks (1-1).