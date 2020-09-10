Aces-Lynx Preview

The Las Vegas Aces can clinch a top-three finish Thursday night if they can complete a season sweep of their closest pursuers, the Minnesota Lynx.

The Aces (14-4) entered play Wednesday night in second place, one game behind front-running Seattle and 2 ½ games ahead of fourth-place Minnesota (13-7). Las Vegas, though, is starting a highly challenging gauntlet over the final three games with this contest, closing its regular season against third-place Los Angeles and the Storm on back-to-back days this weekend.

Bill Laimbeer's team has already clinched a spot in the second round of the playoffs and remains in prime position for first or second, which carries a bye to the semifinals. Las Vegas is looking for a fourth straight victory after holding off Indiana 92-86 on Tuesday night.

A'ja Wilson burnished her MVP credentials with 22 points and matched a career high with 16 rebounds for the Aces, who struggled to close out the win after leading by 14 with 4:21 to play.

"I think the first half we scored at will and didn't play the greatest defense, but we had a big lead," Laimbeer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Then we started to stand, and then we turned the ball over, didn't get into anything and gave them life. You can't do that. Fortunately, we won the game. Unfortunately, that's a bad habit we're going to kill tomorrow."

Vegas' bench mob of reigning Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby, Jackie Young, and Danielle Robinson combined for 39 points. The trio combined to hit their first 12 shots, and Young paced the group with 17 points and seven assists.

Minnesota, which needs to win its final two contests to have any chance of claiming the double bye, is looking to avoid a three-game skid for the first time in the "wubble." Napheesa Collier had 21 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 89-86 defeat to defending champion Washington as Minnesota played uphill most of the game after falling behind by 12 early and failed to recover from an 8-0 burst by Washington to open the final period.

"It's really disappointing," said Collier, as the Lynx have given up 192 points in the last two games, to the Star Tribune. "It's because we're not doing our defensive schemes, which is something we said last time."

Rookie Crystal Dangerfield contributed 20 points and seven assists while Odyssey Sims scored 17 points. Minnesota would secure a top-four spot with wins in its final two games but will almost certainly be without veteran center Sylvia Fowles, who has missed the last 11 games with a strained calf but is hoping to play in the postseason.

Dangerfield, the 16th overall pick, continues to be a contender for Rookie of the Year honors and has been held under double figures on just two occasions. She is tied for 10th in the league in scoring at 15.9 points per game and also 14th in assists (3.6).

Wilson and Angel McCoughtry did most of the damage for Las Vegas in an 87-77 win over Minnesota on Aug. 13, combining for 44 points on 19-of-32 shooting. Collier had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Lynx, who committed 19 turnovers and lost Fowles to her calf injury less than 90 seconds into the contest.