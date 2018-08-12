Aces keep playoff hopes alive with rout of Fever

Rookie forward A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had two steals to help the Las Vegas Aces snap a five-game losing streak with a 92-74 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 20 points, and Kayla McBride finished with 18 points and four assists for Las Vegas (13-18), which kept its slim playoff hopes alive with the victory. The Aces, who have three games remaining, trail the eighth-place Dallas Wings (14-16) by 1 1/2 games for the final playoff spot.

The Wings still have four games remaining, including a Sunday afternoon contest at Washington.

The final spot could come down to the head-to-head meeting between the Aces and Wings on Aug. 17 in Dallas.

Erica Wheeler scored 13 points, and Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell each added 11 points for Indiana (5-26), which shot 36.3 percent. It was the third straight loss for the Fever, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back that began with a 94-74 loss at Phoenix on Friday.

Las Vegas, which finished with a 48-33 rebounding edge, never trailed in the contest, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first 66 seconds behind four points from Wilson and a 3-pointer by Plum. The Aces increased the margin to 20-6 on a 3-pointer by McBride midway through the first period, but Indiana, behind a pair of 3-pointers by Kelsey Mitchell, went on a 16-6 run to close to 26-22.

The Aces closed the first half on a 10-3 run capped by a Wilson layup with 0.7 seconds left, grabbing a 51-40 lead at the break.

Las Vegas led by as many as 19 points late in the third quarter after a McBride layup capped a 11-2 run to make it 71-52, and Indiana never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Forward Victoria Vivians, who finished with eight points for the Fever, sank a 3-pointer just before halftime to give her 60 for the season, joining guard Kelsey Mitchell as the first rookie duo in WNBA history to make at least 60 3-pointers in a season.

--Field Level Media