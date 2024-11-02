Advertisement

Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh to become Sky's 4th head coach in 3 years

jack baer
Staff writer
·1 min read
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Assistant coach/head of player development Tyler Marsh of the Las Vegas Aces warms up with players before a game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Storm defeated the Aces 78-65. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Tyler Marsh has some work to do with the Sky. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh has agreed to become the next head coach of the Chicago Sky, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Marsh joins Chicago after three seasons with Las Vegas, in which he helped the franchise win back-to-back WNBA championships. In addition to assistant coach, his title included head of player development, and he is widely credited with helping the likes of A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young advance their games.

Before the Aces, Marsh worked for the NBA's Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors, plus four different G League teams.

His hire continues an eventful offseason for Aces leadership. Another assistant coach, Natalie Nakase, was hired to become the inaugural head coach of the Golden State Valkyries expansion team, while general manager Natalie Williams was let go as part of a front office restructuring.