Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh to become Sky's 4th head coach in 3 years

Tyler Marsh has some work to do with the Sky. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh has agreed to become the next head coach of the Chicago Sky, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Marsh joins Chicago after three seasons with Las Vegas, in which he helped the franchise win back-to-back WNBA championships. In addition to assistant coach, his title included head of player development, and he is widely credited with helping the likes of A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young advance their games.

Before the Aces, Marsh worked for the NBA's Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors, plus four different G League teams.

His hire continues an eventful offseason for Aces leadership. Another assistant coach, Natalie Nakase, was hired to become the inaugural head coach of the Golden State Valkyries expansion team, while general manager Natalie Williams was let go as part of a front office restructuring.