Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce ACER-001 IND Submission for the Treatment of Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Acer Therapeutics Inc.
·10 min read
Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Phase 2a trial initiation planned for the first half of 2023 subject to IND clearance and available capital

NEWTON, Mass. and GENEVA, Switzerland, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER) (Acer) and its collaboration partner, RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief), today announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the potential treatment of patients with Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD).

MSUD is a rare, life-threatening metabolic disorder caused by a deficiency in an enzyme complex that metabolizes branched chain ketoacids, the breakdown products of the three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), leucine, valine, and isoleucine. Left untreated, MSUD leads to elevated plasma concentrations of these amino acids, which can lead to chronic and acute neurological damage, ranging from developmental delays in children, seizures, cognitive challenges and in some cases death. Currently, the only treatment option for patients with MSUD is a life-long, protein-restricted diet.

“We are very pleased to expand ACER-001’s clinical development into a second rare disease, and one for which there are currently no approved pharmacologic therapies,” said Adrian Quartel, MD, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer of Acer. “Even with strict dietary management, people with MSUD still remain at serious risk for a wide range of life-threatening complications. We look forward to the initiation of this investigational trial and learning more about ACER-001’s potential to reduce branched-chain amino acids, and specifically leucine levels, in MSUD patients.”

The proposed initial Phase 2a, open-label dose-ranging trial is designed to evaluate the effect of different doses of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) on blood leucine and other branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) levels in MSUD patients.

Rationale for ACER-001 Treatment in MSUD
Multiple investigational trials evaluating sodium phenylbutyrate in urea cycle disorder (UCD) patients suggest treatment with sodium phenylbutyrate is associated with selective reduction in BCAA despite adequate dietary protein intake.1,2,3,4 Analysis of data from a longitudinal multicenter study of 553 UCD patients treated with sodium phenylbutyrate demonstrated that sodium phenylbutyrate decreased plasma BCAA in patients with UCDs and could serve as a therapy in maple syrup urine disease and other common complex disorders with dysregulation of BCAA metabolism.2

Based on this clinical observation, investigators at Baylor College of Medicine explored the potential of sodium phenylbutyrate treatment to lower BCAA and corresponding branched-chain α-ketoacid (BCKA) levels in both healthy subjects and patients with MSUD. The investigators found that sodium phenylbutyrate, when dosed over three days, showed a statistically significant reduction of leucine in all three healthy subjects and in three out of the five MSUD patients who participated in the trial.5

In November 2020, study results evaluating the effect of sodium phenylbutyrate in the management of acute metabolic decompensation in pediatric MSUD patients (n=10) were published by investigators from Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty in the peer-reviewed Journal of Pediatric Endocrinology and Metabolism showing a significant reduction in leucine levels in MSUD patients experiencing an acute attack.6 The results suggested that sodium phenylbutyrate could be safely administered in combination with emergency protocol using other active pharmaceuticals and may provide additional clinical benefit beyond emergency protocol alone.

About MSUD
MSUD is a rare inherited disorder caused by a deficiency of branched-chain alpha-keto acid dehydrogenase complex, resulting in elevated blood levels of the branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) leucine, valine, and isoleucine, as well as the associated branched-chain ketoacids (BCKA) in a patient’s blood. Left untreated, this can result in neurological damage, mental disability, coma, or death. The most severe presentation of MSUD, known as “classic” MSUD, accounts for 80% of cases and can result in neonatal onset with encephalopathy and coma. Although metabolic management of the disease is possible via a highly restrictive diet, the outcome is unpredictable, and a significant portion of affected individuals are mentally impaired or experience neurological complications.

MSUD is typically diagnosed at birth via newborn screening and incidence is estimated at 1 in 185,000 people worldwide and 1 in 220,000 people in the United States.7 The disorder occurs more frequently in the Old Order Mennonite population, with an estimated incidence of about 1 in 380 newborns, and the Ashkenazi Jewish population, with an estimated incidence of 1 in 26,000.8

About ACER-001
ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) is being developed for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including UCDs and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) is an immediate-release, polymer coated, multi-particulate formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for oral administration via suspension, that is designed to improve palatability. ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for MSUD. In July 2022, Acer resubmitted its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for oral suspension for the treatment of patients with UCDs in response to the FDA’s Complete Response Letter. This investigational product candidate has not been approved by FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or any other regulatory authority. There can be no assurance that the resubmitted ACER-001 NDA for UCDs will be approved by the FDA, or that ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) will otherwise be approved for any indication.

About Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer’s pipeline includes four investigational programs: ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); ACER-801 (osanetant) for treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS); EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of viruses, including cytomegalovirus, Zika, dengue, Ebola and COVID-19. For more information, visit www.acertx.com.

About RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including UCDs and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). Relief also continues to study aviptadil for several possible lung related conditions. Finally, Relief's 2021 acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com Follow Relief on LinkedIn.

References

  1. Muelly 2011 Neuropsychiatric and Neurochemical Sequelae of MSUD.

  2. L.C. Burrage, et al., Sodium phenylbutyrate decreases plasma branched-chain amino acids in patients with urea cycle disorders, Mol. Genet. Metab. (2014)

  3. Scaglia F. New insights in nutritional management and amino acid supplementation in urea cycle disorders. Mol Genet Metab. 2010;100 Suppl 1(Suppl 1):S72-6.

  4. Häberle, J., Boddaert, N., Burlina, A. et al. Suggested guidelines for the diagnosis and management of urea cycle disorders. Orphanet J Rare Dis 7, 32 (2012)

  5. Brunetti-Pierri et al. Phenylbutyrate therapy for maple syrup urine disease. Hum Mol Genet. 2011 February 15; 20(4): 631–640.

  6. Zubarioglu T, et al. Impact of sodium phenylbutyrate treatment in acute management of maple syrup urine disease attacks: a single-center experience. J Pediatr Endocrinol Metab. 2020 Nov 11;34(1):121-126.

  7. Chapman, K, et al. (2018). Incidence of maple syrup urine disease, propionic acidemia, and methylmalonic aciduria from newborn screening data. Molecular Genetics and Metabolism Reports. 15. 106-109.

  8. Strauss KA, et al. Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In: Pagon RA, Adam MP, Ardinger HH, al. e, eds. GeneReviews® [Internet]. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK1319/: University of Washington, Seattle; 2006. Accessed March 22, 2017

Acer Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the potential results of the investigational trial and the potential of ACER-001 to reduce certain amino acids and leucine levels in MSUD patients, the rationale for ACER-001 treatment in MUSD, the potential outcomes of having MUSD, and statements about our resubmission of an ACER-001 NDA for UCDs. Our pipeline products are under investigation and their safety and efficacy have not been established and there is no guarantee that any of our investigational products in development will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the uses being investigated. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process, including the timing and requirements of regulatory actions. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. You should review additional disclosures we make in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You may access these documents for no charge at http://www.sec.gov.

Relief Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA and its businesses. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether the FDA will approve Acer’s NDA for ACER-001 for the treatment of UCDs, (ii) whether RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA will submit an application for approval of ACER-001 in Europe for the treatment of UCDs and the timing of filing such application, (iii) whether any application submitted to European authorities seeking marketing authorization for ACER-001 for the treatment of patients in Europe with UCDs will be approved, (iv) whether the FDA will approve Acer’s IND to evaluate ACER-001 for the treatment of MSUDs, (v) the timing of Acer’s Phase 2b trial evaluating ACER-001 for the treatment of MSUDs, (vi) whether ACER-001’s currently proposed trial and any future required trials of ACER-001 for MSUDs will be undertaken and successful, (vii) whether ACER-001 will ever be approved for the treatment of MSUDs in the United States, (viii) whether Relief will ever file the necessary applications in Europe to seek the right to commercialize ACER-001 in Europe for the treatment of MSUDs and whether any such applications filed will be granted, and (ix) those other risks, uncertainties and factors described in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA’s press releases and filings with the SIX Swiss Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CORPORATE CONTACTS
Acer Therapeutics:
Jim DeNike
Acer Therapeutics Inc.
jdenike@acertx.com
+1-844-902-6100

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA:
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Acer Therapeutics:
Nick Colangelo
Gilmartin Group
nick@gilmartinIR.com
+1-332-895-3226

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA:
Michael Miller
Rx Communications Group
mmiller@rxir.com
+1-917-633-6086


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a