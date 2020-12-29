Amazon just slashed the price of this 'slick' gaming laptop—save $150, today only
Gaming on a home console is great, but sometimes you need more power and accuracy that the PS4, Nintendo Switch or even the Xbox One just can’t provide. To the rescue: The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.
It’s on sale for $670, or $150 off at Amazon, today only—that’s the all-time lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model. But don’t delay: This next-level sale expires at midnight PST.
Raw power
Originally priced at $820, the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, with an Intel Core i5-10300H processor paired with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, is a beast. It also comes with 16GB of memory and 256GB of on-board storage.
The Windows 10 gaming laptop can stand up to even the most intense and graphically demanding games, such as Final Fantasy XV, Metro Exodus, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Far Cry 5. Plus, its memory and storage is easily upgradeable. If you want more, just open up the laptop and slide in new cards and drives.
Everything on it looks sharp and detailed, and its 15.6-inch Full HD display has an insanely high refresh rate (144Hz) for life-like motion and clarity.
“I was not expecting Nitro 5 to surprise me” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “but I have to say I'm still impressed on the great quality of the screen and refresh rate feels amazing. It has run perfectly everything I throw to it. Also for anyone wondering if you are searching a budget laptop to show the full capabilities of VR on the GO, I have been more than able to run Half life Alyx and show it to other people on my Oculus no issues.”
Sleek and clean design
There’s no way around it. This laptop is big and bulky, but it has to be—it’s a gaming powerhouse. It’s not just designed to get you through a day of work, it’s made to shred through big games with detailed graphics without any lag, latency or dropped frames.
For a gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 is super sleek, with its all-black design and bright red accents. Its bright red backlit keyboard ensures gaming in the dark is clear and precise. And at just under eight pounds, it’s surprisingly portable—compared to others that weigh upwards of 10 pounds.
“As a researcher and a gamer, I need a computer than can both run multiple high-level computing softwares (ex. GIS) as well as play games in my free time. This computer can do both with ease, and wasn't expensive either.” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “Overall, it's exactly what I needed.”
“great laptop, great price, cool colors, and does everything my teenage son needs (and wants) it to do. Especially with COVID and virtual learning - we needed a device to meet school needs (sorry chromebooks, but...) and wanted a device for his love of gaming and (for now virtual) friend get-togethers. Would recommend” added another five-star Amazon reviewer.
At this sub-$1,000 sale price, it’s a winner for noobs and pros alike.
