Ace Hotel Opens Its Doors in Toronto

Ace Hotel has just opened the doors of its first hotel in Canada, welcoming Ace Hotel Toronto.

The brand-new building is designed by award-winning architect Brigitte Shim and Howard Sutcliffe of Shim-Sutcliffe Architects and nods to integral parts of Canadian culture. The three-story site-specific art installation represents Lake Ontario, while the red brick facade blends in effortlessly with its surroundings and pays homage to Toronto’s Don Valley.

Situated in the city’s Garment District, the hotel is near creative and cultural hotspots, like Queen West, Downtown and Chinatown and is home to 123 rooms. Visitors won’t have to venture far for good food as the hotel hosts seasonal wood-fired restaurant Alder, which is under critically acclaimed chef Patrick Kriss’ command. The restaurant will open on August 5. Chef Kriss has also designed the menus for the hotel’s rooftop bar and lounge, Evangeline, as well as the Lobby. Ace Hotel Toronto also holds an in-room vinyl collection, spotlightingToronto record label Arts & Crafts.

Reservations for Ace Hotel Toronto are now available with rates starting at $309 USD.

Ace Hotel Toronto

51 Camden Street

Toronto, ON

M5V 1V2