ACE Eddie Awards – Winners List (Updating Live)

Denise Petski and Fred Topel
·4 min read

The American Cinema Editors is splicing together its 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards tonight, and Deadline is updating the winners as they are announced. See the latest list and all of the remaining nominees below.

The cutters behind Belfast, Dune, King Richard, No Time to Die and The Power of the Dog will battle it out for Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic), with the editors of Cruella, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch, Licorice Pizza and tick, tick…BOOM! vying on the comedy side.

Yo Gabba Gabba! alum DJ Lance Rock is hosting the in-person trophy show at the ACE Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Presenters include Chloe Zhao, Peter Sarsgaard, Debbie Allen, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson,” Aunjanue Ellis, Nick Wechsler and Reinaldo Marcus Green, among others.

Lillian E. Benson, who has specialized in nonfiction fare, and Oscar-winning Star Wars editor Richard Chew will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. The Sundance Institute is set for the ACE Golden Eddie Award.

The Eddies, which recognize outstanding editing in film, TV and documentaries, have a strong track record of predicting the Best Editing winner at the Academy Awards. Twenty-two of the past 30 ACE winners for best edited dramatic film and 11 of the past 16 have gone on to score the Oscar, but Ford v. Ferrari won the Academy Award last year after Paradise took the Eddie.

Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog and tick, tick…BOOM! are vying for the Editing Oscar on March 27.

Here are the winners at the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards so far, following by the list of remaining nominees:

WINNERS

TBA

REMAINING NOMINEES

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Belfast
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune
Joe Walker

King Richard
Pamela Martin

No Time to Die
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Cruella
Tatiana S. Riegel

Don’t Look Up
Hank Corwin

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Andrew Weisblum

Licorice Pizza
Andy Jurgensen

tick, tick…BOOM!
Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto
Jeremy Milton

Luca
Catherine Apple, Jason Hudak

The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Greg Levitan

Raya and the Last Dragon
Fabienne Rawley, Shannon Stein

Sing 2
Gregory Perler

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Flee
Janus Billeskov Jansen

The Rescue
Bob Eisenhardt

Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised
Joshua L. Pearson

Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott

The Velvet Underground
Affonso Gonçalves, Adam Kurnitz

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”
Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”
Sam Blair

Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”
Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens

The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3”
Jabez Olssen

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Greg Finton, Lindsay Utz

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed”
Kenneth LaMere, Joe Fulton

Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian”
Ivan Victor, Joe Fulton

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die”
Daniel Schalk, Joe Fulton

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor”
Steven Rasch, Thomas Foligno

Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage”
Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard

Hacks “1.69 Million”
Susan Vaill

Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral”
A.J. Catoline

Ted Lasso “Rainbow”
Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

Euphoria “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”
Julio C. Pérez IV, Nikola Boyanov

Lupin “Chapter 1”
Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez

Squid Game “Gganbu”
Nam Na-young

Succession “All the Bells Say”
Ken Eluto

Succession “Chiantishire”
Jane Rizzo

BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)

Kate
Sandra Montiel, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir

Lupe
Shiran Carolyn Amir

Oslo
Jay Rabinowitz

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick “First Bottle”
Douglas Crise

Mare of Easttown “Fathers”
Amy E. Duddleston, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo

Mare of Easttown “Illusions”
Amy E. Duddleston

The White Lotus “Departures”
John M. Valerio

The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys”
Heather Persons

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire”
Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor

MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown”
Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock

Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings”
Nova Taylor, Sean Gill

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”
Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo, Jessica Hernández

Bo Burnham: Inside
Bo Burnham

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting”
Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)

Bob’s Burgers “Vampire Disco Death Dance”
Jeremy Reuben

Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”
Lee Harting

What If? “What If… Ultron Won?”
Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

