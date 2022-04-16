Accused ‘Zip-Tie’ Capitol Rioter Wins Bid to Order UberEats While Under House Arrest

Justin Rohrlich
·4 min read
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

A Tennessee bartender accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with zip-ties in tow will soon see his menu options expand dramatically while under home detention, according to court filings.

Eric Gavelek Munchel, 31, who worked at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk in Nashville until late 2020, was given permission this week by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth to “download and use the UberEats app on his smartphone,” an April 13 order states.

Munchel, who allegedly participated in the sacking of the Capitol building alongside his mother, will also be allowed to use his employer’s “internet-enabled computer for business purposes,” Lamberth ruled. Last year, Lamberth gave Munchel the green light to call his mom on Mother’s Day, despite bail conditions directing him to “avoid all contact…with…co-defendants except through counsel or as otherwise authorized through Pretrial Services.”

A previous filing, which presumably includes the reasoning behind Munchel’s request, remains sealed.

Before Munchel was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 10, 2021, he came to be known by online sleuths as “Zip Tie Guy” for an infamous photo said to show him in the Senate gallery, wearing tactical gear and carrying a fistful of plastic handcuffs.

In the original complaint charging Munchel with entering a restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct, FBI Special Agent Carlos Fontanez noted Munchel had been “dressed for combat,” wearing “a patch on the center of his chest displaying the ‘Punisher’ comic book character, as well as a Tennessee ‘thin blue line’ patch… The person who appears to be Munchel is also depicted in these photographs carrying plastic restraints and an item in a holster on his right hip. In my experience, flex cuffs are used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects.”

The day of the Capitol siege, Munchel was questioned by police at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, according to the complaint. Munchel, dressed in camouflage pants and a black holster, was carrying a taser at the time, it says. He told officers he “possessed the taser for self-protection as he had participated at the pro-Trump rally.”

Munchel and his mom, nurse Lisa Marie Eisenhart, both pleaded not guilty and were released on bond in March 2021. Munchel was instructed by Lamberth to, among other things, turn in his passport and not drink to excess. However, that September, Munchel was slapped with a pretrial violation after the friend whose sofa he was staying on kicked him out. Like Munchel’s UberEats request, the report detailing the incident is sealed. But prosecutors subsequently filed a motion that made mention of Munchel’s “contributive behavior to his eviction,” and asked the judge to bar him from any alcohol use whatsoever.

Munchel was then put under his older brother’s supervision while out on bail.

Four months earlier, Munchel asked for—and was granted—approval to call his mother on Mother’s Day.

“Mr. Munchel has not communicated with his mother since January 10, 2021,” the request stated. “He would like to call his mother on Mother’s Day… Pursuant to the spirit of the Court’s release order, Mr. Munchel agrees to refrain from discussing any aspect of the case during a Mother’s Day call with his mother.”

A detention memo filed by prosecutors shortly after Munchel’s arrest says he and his mother “traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally…where he intended to protest the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election.” The filing cites interviews Munchel gave to reporters on the day of the attempted insurrection during which he said he was prepared to “rise up” and “fight if necessary.”

Munchel stashed weapons in a bag outside the Capitol, according to the feds, and “gleefully acquired several sets of plastic handcuffs as he walked through the Capitol and entered the Senate chamber, where only moments earlier the Vice President of the United States was certifying the results of the 2020 Presidential election.”

In a video reviewed by investigators and described in the memo, Munchel says to his mom, “They’re gonna use this against us as hard as they can.” To which she replies, “I don’t care, that’s fine, I don’t care.”

“We ain’t playing fucking nice no god damn more,” says Munchel.

In a Jan. 10, 2021 search of Munchel’s home, FBI agents found “approximately 15 firearms, including assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, other rifles, shotguns, and pistols, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” the detention memo reveals. “Agents also located a drum-style magazine elsewhere in the residence.”

A phone number listed in Munchel’s name was out of service on Friday night. His lawyer, Sandra Gayle Roland, did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Illinois man accused of shooting neighbour’s dog in front of 10-year-old owner and her family

    The 61-year-old has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm

  • Police recover sculpture stolen from B.C. Children's Hospital

    Vancouver police have recovered a bronze sculpture valued at more than $45,000 that was stolen from B.C. Children's Hospital earlier this month. According to a police press release, investigators tracked the artwork to East Vancouver and retrieved it on Thursday afternoon. The 90-pound piece, part of the "Vessels" series handcrafted by B.C.-based artist Marie Khouri, was stolen on April 3 shortly before 4 a.m. PT, according to police. Security footage taken that night shows an individual removin

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.