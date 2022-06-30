Accused teen says she would have killed sooner to get a McDonald’s meal, PA cops say

A Pennsylvania teen accused of killing her older sister reportedly told a detective that she “would’ve killed someone sooner” if she knew she was going to get a meal from McDonald’s, according to media reports.

The teen, who was 14 at the time of her sister’s death in February 2021, is now 16 years old, Penn Live reported. According to court records, she faces charges of criminal homicide.

Jonathan Martin, a detective with the Manheim Township Police Department, talked about the teen’s comment during his testimony in Lancaster County Court, WGAL reported. According to Martin, when officers brought her breakfast hours after her arrest, the teen said, “I’d have killed someone sooner if I knew I’d get McDonald’s.”

Martin also said the teen heard a notification from his phone, which played the theme to the 1978 horror film “Halloween,” and remarked that she “Michael Myers-ed” her sister, The Daily Beast reported.

The teen’s older sister had cerebral palsy and was asleep when she was fatally stabbed, Lancaster Online reported. During the teen’s June 27 hearing, the girls’ father said he didn’t want to “lose both daughters” and that his surviving daughter could help others by sharing her stories of mental illness, the outlet reported.

The girls’ mother also said during the hearing that her daughter “did not mean to do this,” and that she and her husband did not want the teen to be “punished, not get help and be put away for a long period for something that was out of her control,” Penn Live reported.

The girl’s parents testified that their daughter loved her sister and made an effort to include her in her life. They also said they didn’t fully understand that she was struggling with mental health issues before the incident, including that she was experiencing bullying and was self-harming, Lancaster Online reported.

They also said their daughter was experiencing auditory and visual hallucinations leading up to their other daughter’s death, though they didn’t realize how severe they were, the outlet reported.

Psychiatrists summoned by the defense said the teen was suffering from major depressive disorder, anxiety and psychosis at the time of her sister’s death, The Daily Beast reported. They said the teen said she believed she was stabbing something in a hallucination, but snapped out of it when she saw blood, the outlet reported.

Court records said the teen called police and met them outside the family’s home at 1:08 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2021, Penn Live reported. They also said her clothes and hands were bloodied, and that she repeatedly said “I stabbed my sister,” the outlet reported.

The ongoing hearing in Lancaster County will determine if the teen should be tried as an adult for homicide, WGAL reported.

