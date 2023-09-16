Accused Lamar High School shooter found competent, trial set to begin Monday

The trial of a 15-year-old accused of capital murder in the fatal shooting of a fellow student outside Lamar High School in Arlington will begin Monday.

The teen’s lawyers questioned if he would be able to sit through the trial, which was originally scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 21, and Tarrant County Juvenile Judge Alex Kim ordered that the teen undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The defendant is accused of killing 16-year-old Ja’Shawn Poirier on the steps of Lamar High School on March 20 and wounding another student. The teen was found competent to stand trial, and jury selection was held Friday.

The trial will begin with opening statements on Monday. In June, Kim denied a request from the prosecutors to try the accused shooter in adult criminal court.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram generally does not publish the names of juveniles who are accused of crimes unless they are charged as adults.