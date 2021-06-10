Man accused in anti-Muslim attack in London, Ont., set to appear in court

LONDON, Ont. — The man accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to appear in court today.

Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Relatives have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

The couple's son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.

Police allege the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.

The National Council for Canadian Muslims has a petition signed by more than 32,000 people calling for all levels of government to tackle Islamophobia.

This echoes a call by the London Muslim Mosque, to which the family belonged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press