Accused hit-and-run driver attacks victim on witness stand, Colorado DA says

Daniel Ayala was on trial for four charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, when he allegedly attacked the victim during his testimony in court, according to Colorado officials.

Now the 29-year-old faces four additional charges, including retaliation against a witness/victim and third-degree assault, according to the district attorney of the 18th Judicial Circuit.

In June 2021, Aurora police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, according to a news release. When they arrived, authorities found a 30-year-old man with injuries to his lower body.

“This defendant tried to kill the victim by running him over with his truck,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers said, according to the release. The victim was walking his dog when Ayala struck him with a Chevrolet Avalanche, officials said.

During his trial, Ayala leaped over the defense table and struck the victim in the face and body as he testified, according to the release. Ayala and the victim, who suffered minor injuries, were prior acquaintances, officials said.

After a three-day trial, a jury convicted Ayala on all four charges.

“This defendant tried to kill the victim by running him over with his truck,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers said. “To make matters worse, this defendant then physically attacked the victim on the stand. The verdict is appropriate.”

Now, Ayala faces four new charges after the courtroom attack,including retaliation against a witness/victim and third-degree assault, the release said.

Ayala’s bond was revoked and he will be sentenced on the original charges in October.

Aurora is about 10 miles east of Denver.

