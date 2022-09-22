Accused gunman in bar holdup found living with worker he ‘robbed,’ Oregon police say

A woman working at a Salem bar told police a gunman had robbed the business of $10,000, Oregon authorities reported.

But when detectives went looking for the masked robber, they discovered that he lived across the street from the bar with the employee who reported the alleged stickup, Salem police said in a news release.

The roommates, both 30, now face aggravated theft charges in the supposed robbery of the Graveyard Bar fromSept. 4, police said.

The two were found to have actually stolen more than $30,000 from the bar, the release said.

Salem is a city of 175,000 about 50 miles southwest of Portland.

Man called 911 for months to report people in danger – but it was a hoax, MS police say

Fake cop mistakenly pulls over real cop and gets arrested, Colorado police say

TikToker fakes an injury to cut airport security lines. Viewers are seething