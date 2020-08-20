Accused Fredericton shooter found fit to stand trial

The man accused of shooting and killing four people in New Brunswick two years ago has been found fit to stand trial.

The jury came to the verdict after deliberating for one hour Thursday.

Matthew Vincent Raymond is charged with four counts of first degree murder in the shooting deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. He was arrested after the shooting on Fredericton's Brookside Drive on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond's criminal trial is scheduled for Sept. 15, where the same jury who decided fitness will decide his guilt or innocence.

Last fall, he was found unfit "on account of mental disorder," and underwent mandatory antipsychotic treatment. He needed to be found fit before his prosecution can continue.

The case has been delayed because of his fitness as well as COVID-19 court cancellations. This jury was the first jury in Canada to be selected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In any fitness hearing, jurors must reach a verdict based on a balance of probabilities, meaning on Thursday, they decided it was more likely than not that Raymond is fit to stand trial.

Fitness to stand trial deals with the accused's current state of mind — whether a mental illness is preventing them from communicating with their lawyer and understanding the role of the justice system. It does not deal with the accused's state of mind during an alleged crime, so it's distinct from criminal responsibility.