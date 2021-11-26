Accused faces upgraded murder charge in death of Saskatchewan RCMP officer

REGINA — A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop now faces a first-degree murder charge.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 42, of Winnipeg, was originally charged with manslaughter in the June 12 death of Const. Shelby Patton.

RCMP have said the 26-year-old Mountie was hit by a vehicle in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina, after stopping a suspected stolen truck.

Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 43, of Winnipeg, had also been charged with manslaughter in the case but it was downgraded Friday to being an accessory after the fact of murder.

Neither accused have had a bail hearing.

Defence lawyer Thomas Hines has requested a bail verification report for Pagee.

He told the court that a residence has been secured for her in Winnipeg at the Elizabeth Fry Society. A bail hearing date has not been set.

The Crown has not decided whether to consent to her release.

"We'll consider the bail report as itcomes,"Crown lawyer Adam Breker said.

Pagee is due back in court on Dec. 2. Traverse is to return on Dec. 20, when dates are expected to be set for a preliminary hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press