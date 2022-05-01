Accused drunk driver trying to drive down stairs said she was following GPS, cops say

Bailey Aldridge
·1 min read

A woman accused of driving drunk blamed her GPS for her attempt to drive down stairs at a police station, cops said.

The 26-year-old drove through the police department’s garage and across its “pedestrian plaza” in Portland, Maine, the Portland Police Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 30.

She then tried to drive her SUV down a flight of stairs to get to the street, police said.

Officials posted photos showing the woman&#x002019;s SUV stuck on the stairs at the police department.
The woman told officers that she was following instructions from her GPS, according to police.

“But responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level,” the police department wrote.

The driver, who was not named, was “issued a summons for OUI.”

“We are fortunate that she didn’t strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage,” police said. “Please don’t drink and drive.”

No other information about the incident had been released as of Sunday, May 1.

Portland is about 56 miles southwest of Augusta.

