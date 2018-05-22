Accused of dating violence, Florida State OL Josh Ball reportedly suspended by university

Florida State’s Cam Akers (3) celebrates with teammate Josh Ball (79) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (AP Photo)

Florida State offensive lineman Josh Ball has been suspended by the university following an investigation into his conduct, according to Warchant.com.

Ball, a starter in 2017, was accused of abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Sandra Sellers, last fall. Sellers sought a protective order against Ball, and a joint resolution ordering him to stay away from her Tallahassee residence and other places she frequents was reached in November.

The length of Ball’s suspension is not immediately known. However, Sellers reportedly posted about the ruling on Facebook, which showed some details about Ball’s university discipline.

From the Tallahassee Democrat:

The length of the suspension is not listed in the document that Sellers posted to her social media account, but the document states that Ball will be on disciplinary probation effective spring semester in 2019 through spring semester 2020, which puts his status for the 2018 season into question.

In a sworn petition, Sellers claimed Ball is a “violent person” and detailed 11 incidents of violence against her and others throughout their relationship, which spanned 18 months. In one alleged incident, she accused Ball of slapping her. In another, she said Ball threw her to the floor. Additionally, she said Ball grabbed and shoved her in another alleged incident. She also said Ball tried to harm himself in one incident.

A resolution was reached following a civil hearing. Ball was not charged with any crimes, but the protective order sparked a university inquiry.

From the Orlando Sentinel:

Ball agreed to waive his right for a final hearing on the matter, agreeing to the final judgment of injunction without admitting or denying the allegations.

Ball is court ordered to stay at least 500 feet from Sellers’ Tallahassee residence, her parents’ residence, her Tallahassee church, her job, and Tallahassee Community College. Ball must also stay at least 100 feet from the FSU College of Nursing building, the Diffenbaugh building and The Strip Entertainment Group — a popular bar scene for students near campus.

Story Continues

From a football perspective, Ball’s suspension means FSU needs to find another new starter at tackle entering the 2018 season. Ball held down the left tackle role for nine starts as a redshirt freshman last year and was at the top of the depth chart on the right side during spring practice. FSU also lost Rick Leonard, last year’s starting right tackle, to the NFL.

According to Warchant, fifth-year senior Derrick Kelly will likely get the first crack at Ball’s vacated starting spot. Redshirt sophomores Jauan Williams and Mike Arnold are also in the mix at tackle for the Seminoles, who are entering their first season with Willie Taggart as head coach.

Sam Cooper is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

