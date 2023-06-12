Accused country club killer arrested over a decade later at bar, Ohio officials say

After evading police for over a decade, a murder suspect was arrested at a bar in Oklahoma, officials said.

Charles Turk had been wanted by Cincinnati police since 2011 when he was charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was found at a local country club, according to a June 9 news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was found working security at Coyote Ugly Saloon in Oklahoma City, about 850 miles away from Cincinnati, officials said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

His arrest came seven years after the U.S. Marshals took on his case in 2016.

“The men and women of the United States Marshals Service and our law enforcement partners in Southern Ohio will continue to track down those accused of violent crimes until they are brought to justice, regardless of how long they have been hiding, or where they have fled to,” Michael Black, the United States Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said in the release.

Turk will be extradited to Ohio to face his murder charge. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney.

When contacted by McClatchy News, a representative for Coyote Ugly Saloon declined to comment.

Off-duty cop shoots his wife in the face with a rifle, Texas police chief says

14-year-old saved as flames engulf vehicle in deadly police chase, California cops say

High school wrestler’s body recovered from lake after 17-hour search, NJ officials say