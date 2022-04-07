Accused bank robber found in SC strip club, arrested

A man entered a Greenwood bank Wednesday morning, handed the teller a note and sped away with some cash.

He was found several hours later — around midnight Thursday — an hour away in Greenville at a strip club called Lust.

Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin told the Index Journal the suspect was recognized by someone in the club.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Chaudoin said.

Officials identified the suspect as Charles Michael Edenfield, 50, of Greenwood, who is originally from Myrtle Beach, according to his Facebook page.

A surveillance photo of a man in a lime-colored long sleeve T-shirt and navy blue cap pulled low over his face at a Wells Fargo Bank in Greenwood was released to news organizations.

Shortly afterward, officials announced they were looking for Edenfield and a new photo, a selfie showing a closeup of his head and shoulders, was released.

A large contingent of law enforcement officers surrounded a room at the Royal Inn in Greenville Wednesday but did not find him. Hours later he was arrested at Lust Gentleman’s Club in Greenville.

Edenfield is facing an armed robbery charge in Greenwood and two counts of drug possession in Greenville County.

Greenville County court records say he is accused of having marijuana and a methamphetamine or cocaine based drug. He was being held in Greenville County Detention Center Thursday.

Jonathan Link, spokesperson for Greenwood Police, said Edenfield was expected to be transferred to Greenwood Thursday afternoon.