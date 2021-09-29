Accused in Ajax triple murder trial told police he was under 'cocaine psychosis' at the time

Cory Fenn, who is accused in killing a woman and her two children in 2018, holds a dictionary in the prisoner's box at Superior Court in Oshawa Tuesday. (Pam Davies/CBC - image credit)

A man who is facing three charges of second-degree murder in connection with a triple slaying in Ajax told police he was under "cocaine psychosis" at the time of the incident, court heard this week.

Cory Fenn, 33, has pleaded not guilty to charges linked to the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, as well as her 15-year-old son Roy and 13-year-old daughter Venallia.

Durham Regional Police (DRPS) found all three victims in Pejcinovski's home on March 14, 2018, after being an alerted by a co-worker of the mother. Pejcinovski was found stabbed in the garage, while her son was strangled in a bedroom and her daughter was found in the basement with gunshot injuries, police say. She was rushed to hospital where she later died.

A day after the incident, DRPS homicide Det. Mark Pillman interviewed Fenn on video, which was played in court on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a voir dire hearing where Superior Court Judge Howard Leibovich will consider its admissibility for the trial.

In the video, Fenn said the cocaine he had been both selling and using had started to take over his life.

Fenn said he and Pejcinovski would regularly get high in the basement and start to see things and hear voices.

"That was not me," Fenn said in the video. "I would never in my right mind, I would never even think to do that sober."

The accused lived in the basement of Pejcinovski's home and disappeared before the bodies were discovered by police. Pejcinovski's oldest daughter Victoria was not at home at the time of the incident and was later found safe.

Fenn was located by police later that day in a shed behind a home in Oshawa, with cuts to his face. He was then taken to a police station where his clothes were seized for evidence before police transported him to hospital.

The trial had been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed this month in Oshawa.

Fenn is acting as his own defence in the judge-alone trial, but has chosen to not take part in cross-examination. Instead, his former lawyer Mary Cremer is conducting cross-examination on his behalf.

Fenn wore a grey sweater in court Wednesday, with his hair in a bun on top of his head and his beard tied in a white hair tie. He requested the criminal code and a dictionary which he left open in his lap while seated in the prisoner's box.