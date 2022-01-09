How accurate are lateral flow tests?

Laura Hampson
·7 min read

As a result of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, Covid case numbers have continued to rise across the UK in record numbers, with 146,30 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Now, the prime minister is reportedly set to scrap free lateral flow tests amid plans to limit them to high-risk settings, such as schools, care homes and hospitals.

While lateral flow tests are still available for free on the government website and able to be picked up from pharmacies, how accurate are these at-home tests in determining whether or not you have Covid?

According to a meta-analysis of studies by medical database the Cochrane Library, lateral flow tests detect an average of 72 per cent of symptomatic cases and 58 per cent of asymptomatic ones — which could be the reason why you’re testing positive one minute and negative the next.

Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton says: “Lateral flow tests are very good at producing a positive result when you are infectious (and so able to transmit the virus). This can include the day or two before symptoms develop. Thus, they are a very good first line of inquiry, to be followed up with confirmation via the more sensitive PCR test.”

A study published in the Clinical Epidemiology journal in October from researchers at University College London, Liverpool University, Harvard University and the University of Bath found that lateral flow tests are more than 80 per cent effective at detecting any level of Covid-19 infection are are more than 90 per cent effective at detecting Covid when people are at their most infectious.

A study from UKHSA published on Friday 17 December found that lateral flow tests are as effective at detecting the Omicron strain of the virus as they are the Delta, which means whatever strain you may have the test should be able to pick up that it’s Covid.

“A Cochrane review of 64 studies found that lateral flow tests correctly identify 72 per cent of infected people who have symptoms, and 78 per cent within the first week of becoming ill,” GP Dr Gary Bartlett says.

“What I often tell my patients is that lateral flow tests are really useful for asymptomatic screening (testing when you have no symptoms). If you have symptoms suggestive of Covid then you must get a PCR test which are the gold standard test for Covid as they are better at detecting Covid. If you have Covid symptoms, lateral flows are less reliable as they can be associated with false negatives often leading the person to believe that they don’t have covid when in fact they do.”

Head adds: “False positive results will happen in a fraction of a per cent of occasions, but false negatives (i.e. a negative result when in fact you do have Covid-19) are more common. Therefore, if you have Covid-like symptoms but test negative on a lateral flow, it is a good idea to book in for a PCR test.”

A faint line on the &#x002018;T&#x002019; indicates a positive Covid test (iStock)
A faint line on the ‘T’ indicates a positive Covid test (iStock)

What is the correct way to take a lateral flow test?

Hussain Abdeh, Clinical Director and Superintendent Pharmacist at Medicine Direct says, if you can, you should avoid eating and drinking anything for at least half an hour before you take a lateral flow test.

“Similarly, do not smoke or vape for as long,” he continues. “Make sure the surface you are taking the test on is disinfected and make sure the kit is not damaged when you take it out of the box. Wash or sanitise your hands before handling any of the apparatus. Blow your nose then wash your hands again before starting.”

Each lateral flow test kit will come with instructions on how to use it. If you need to carry out a throat swab, Abdeh says to open your mouth wide and rub the swab over the back of your throat — but don’t let it touch your tongue, gums or teeth.

Following the throat swab, insert the same swab into your nose “until you feel a little resistance” and swab it around for about 10 seconds. Some tests will require you to take a nose swab only.

Once the swab is complete, insert the cotton end of the swab into a tube of liquid and press the swab down to the bottom of the tube. “Squeeze the bottom of the tube and move the swab around so that the sample can be properly transferred into the liquid,” Abdeh advises. “Remove the swab from the tube, close the tube’s cap and shake the liquid around a little to mix the sample with the liquid. Squeeze the stated number of drops of liquid onto the test strip and check the strip after the stated amount of time has passed.”

The government website says it’s best to leave the test for 15 to 30 minutes before checking the result.

Does a faint line on the “T” mean you’ve tested positive?

If the result is negative for Covid-19, there will be a singular red line next to the “C” mark on the lateral flow test. A positive result means there is a red line next to both the “C” mark and the “T” mark — but what if the second red line is faint?

“When reading lateral flow test results, two lines through both the ‘C’ and ‘T’, even faint lines, indicate the test is positive,” a Public Health England spokesperson says. “However, a ‘T’ line alone indicates the test has failed and will need to be retaken.”

Is it possible to have a negative lateral flow test and a positive PCR test?

Public Health England says lateral flow tests and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have “different roles to play” in controlling the virus, so we can’t directly compare them.

The spokesperson adds that lateral flow tests are useful for finding out if the person is infected now and able to transmit the virus to others. “The level of sensitivity is high enough to detect most of these cases,” they add. “Lateral flow tests are less likely to return a positive result outside the infectious window.”

A PCR, on the other hand, is used to confirm or deny a suspected case of Covid-19 as a PCR is generally done after a person is already self-isolating following a positive lateral flow test. “The higher sensitivity of PCR tests means it can identify genetic material from Covid-19 even after the active infection has passed,” Public Health England adds.

If you have Covid symptoms but test negative using a lateral flow test, it’s worth ordering a PCR to double check.

How effective are lateral flow tests in combatting the spread of Covid-19?

According to the NHS, one in three people with Covid-19 do not show symptoms but can still infect others, which is why taking a lateral flow test regularly — even when you’re vaccinated — is so important in helping to stop the spread of the virus.

The infection period for Covid-19 can start up to two days before symptoms begin to show and last for 10 days afterwards.

Most people should take a lateral flow test twice a week but if you’ve been in contact with someone who has caught Covid-19 you should do a daily lateral flow test for the seven days following.

“Lateral flow tests are highly effective at preventing the spread of Covid,” Abdeh says. “First of all, you can get them ordered to your home, so if you have come into contact with someone who has tested positive, or if you are exhibiting possible symptoms, you can avoid spreading it to others by leaving the house.

“Lateral flow tests are easy to do and provide results in less than 30 minutes. You can take them at home and report your results instantly online through the NHS. This means that anyone who gets a positive result can begin isolating straight away. Lateral flow tests provide accurate and quick results without the need to risk infecting others.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Labbe to carry Canada colours alone at FIFA awards as Priestman, Sinclair miss out

    Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe will carry Canada's colours alone at the FIFA awards later this month in Zurich. Captain Christine Sinclair and coach Bev Priestman were nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Coach, respectively, but were both left off the final list of three despite Canada's Olympic triumph in Tokyo. Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas (both Barcelona) and Australia's Sam Kerr (Chelsea) are the final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player. The three nominees

  • VanVleet has 33 points to lead Toronto Raptors to 129-104 win over San Antonio Spurs

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet continues to make a mid-season push to be named to the NBA all-star game in Cleveland next month. The Toronto Raptors guard went over the 30-point mark for a third straight outing, this time scoring 33 points in a 129-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Toronto (17-17) captured a third consecutive victory to reach the .500 mark for the first time since Nov. 13 when it was 7-7. San Antonio (14-22) lost its fourth straight game. "I think he's got to be in the (al