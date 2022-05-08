Accumulating snow possible across southern Alberta on Monday

Even though we are entering the second week of May, parts of Alberta are once again facing a snowfall forecast that has the potential to overachieve.

On Sunday, some much-needed rain fell in Red Deer, Calgary, and foothill regions, but in typical Alberta fashion, a wintery mix is swiftly approaching these major cities. A trough sweeping south is ushering in cold northerly air that may cause temperatures to drop near 0°C.

Falling flurries surrounding the city of Calgary are likely during Monday morning's commute, which could create hazardous conditions for motorists. However, there is a considerable amount of uncertainty with the forecast and there are multiple scenarios at play.

The bust scenario features warmer temperatures with flurries melting on contact with the surface or the narrow band of snow remaining east or west of Calgary.

Alternatively, high-resolution models hint at a potential boom scenario, with colder surface temperatures and a chance for locally heavy snow bands. A higher chance for snowy conditions is expected between Banff and Calgary. Accumulating snowfall, with up to 10-15 cm, is possible across the foothills and 5-10cm possible if a stationary band sets up over the QE2.

A slight difference of even 1°C colder might allow multiple centimetres of brief Monday morning snowfall accumulations along the QE2, from Red Deer to Calgary, as well as south to High River.

Motorists should give extra time for the morning commute and prepare for slick and quickly changing driving conditions on Monday.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates across the Prairies.