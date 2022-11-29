Accumulating A Market Value Of US$ 3.2 Billion, Rising Preferences Towards Improved Personal Care Products Will Accelerate Keratin Market Growth| Fact.MR

Extensive Use of Keratin in Beauty Acre and Cosmetic Products Along With Its Wide Use in Pharmaceutical and Food and Beverage Industry Is Gaining Traction for the Keratin Market

Rockville, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of keratin are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.20 Billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing consumption of keratin in personal care & cosmetic industry. The product plays a major role in the development of a wide range of medicines and tablets, which enhance human immunity. It is a protein that gives nutrition to the hair, nails, and skin, as well as to the overall human body. It is also used as a supplement to provide necessary nutrition to consumers.

The use of keratin in haircare products such as shampoos and conditioners along with a wide variety of other cosmetic products such as hair smoothening creams, gels, soaps, and facewashes is positively influencing the demand for keratin. Personal care & cosmetic products have become an integral part of the lives of the masses across the world.

Vegetables such as carrots, garlic, sweet potatoes, broccoli, kale, and onions are significant providers of keratin. These vegetables are not only good for flavoring the food products but also help improve their immunizing properties by increasing the volume of keratin present in food products. Food & beverage companies include these vegetables in their products to certify them as healthy and nutritious. The prevailing trend of veganism worldwide is expected to fuel the consumption of plant-based keratin in the form of food products in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By product, hydrolyzed products are expected to possess 45% market share for keratin market.

  • By application, personal care & cosmetics is expected to possess 40% market share for keratin.

  • The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period.

  • North America is expected to possess 35% market share for keratin market.

  • U.S., Canada, India and China will flourish at a CAGR of 18.5% combined until 2032

Market Competition

  • Active Concepts LLC is focusing on providing keratin to vegan cosmetic products. Thus, the company is deriving keratin from botanical sources. The company’s AC vegan keratin OS is non-GMO and made of chickpea, quinoa and lentil proteins.

  • Greentech Biochemicals Co., Limited. Is another key player providing keratin in different types, namely hydrolyzed keratin powder and keratin powder.

Major Keratin Service Providers

  • Proteina

  • Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Rejuvenol

  • Scherdiva

  • Keratin Express

  • Keraplast

  • NutriScience Innovations LLC

  • Guangzhou FONCIU Cosmetics Limited

  • Shaanxi Qinland Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

  • Wellgreen Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Greentech Biochemicals Co. Limited

  • MakingCosmetics Inc.

  • Kerline S.r.l

  • Active Concepts LLC

  • BASF SE

Key Segments Profiled in the Keratin Industry Survey

  • By Product:

    • Hydrolysed

    • Others

  • By Application:

    • Personal Care & Cosmetics

      • Animal

      • Plant

    • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

      • Animal

      • Plant

    • Food & Beverages

      • Animal

      • Plant

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Keratin Market Report

  • What will be the estimated size of the Keratin Market in 2022?

  • At what rate will sales in the global Keratin Market grow until 2032?

  • Which are the factors hampering the demand in the Keratin Market?

  • Which region will spearhead the growth in the global Keratin Market during 2022-2032?

  • Which are the factors driving sales in the Keratin Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the keratin market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of Product (Hydrolyzed, Others), Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages) & across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

