Amazon shoppers are buying up these AccuMed face masks—just $26 for 10
While N95 respirators are considered the gold standard of face masks, government organizations say they should be reserved for healthcare workers. And, with yet another surge of COVID-19 happening across the country, those N95s are badly needed on the front lines.
Sure, you probably have your go-to cloth face mask for everyday errands. But for those times when you really want to feel protected, there are the AccuMed face masks. These masks have become favorites on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why.
AccuMed’s masks—which are disposable, by the way—are made in the style of KN95 masks. KN95 masks look similar to N95 masks, with a tight fit across the nose and mouth, and a cone-style mouthpiece. But KN95s use ear loops where N95s use head straps, Dr. John Sellick, an infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at the University at Buffalo/SUNY, tells Yahoo Life. Some KN95 masks perform as well as N95 masks, with select KN95 masks filtering out up to 99.5 percent of particles in tests conducted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).
But back to the AccuMed masks. These masks, which come in a 10-pack for $26, have six layers to protect you and your airways from potential pathogens. They also have a metal nose bridge and ear loops for a snug, secure fit. Choose from three colors: white, black and pink.
Oh, and these masks have an army of fans. One five-star reviewer called AccuMed masks “the closest thing” to KN95 masks. “As someone who has had multiple CDC-certified N95s for work, I like these. I feel protected, safe and comfortable when I wear them,” they wrote.
“These masks are significantly better than a cloth mask and feel more effective than your typical surgical mask,” another said.
The comfort is a big plus with plenty of wearers. “These fit comfortably and don’t let anything out/in,” an AccuMed fan wrote. “I was really pleased. They aren’t flimsy feeling.”
Plenty of reviewers say you can wear this mask for hours. “Works well wearing it for 11 hours at work,” another happy customer said. “The shape keeps the mask from being sucked into my mouth when I breathe.”
