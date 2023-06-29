Accsys Technologies Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €162.0m (up 34% from FY 2022).

Net loss: €69.9m (down from €2.34m profit in FY 2022).

€0.19 loss per share (down from €0.012 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Accsys Technologies Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 4.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 27%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.8% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Forestry industry in Europe are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the market in the United Kingdom.

The company's shares are up 5.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Accsys Technologies that we have uncovered.

