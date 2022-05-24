Accruent Releases Lx Transaction Management to Manage the Full Real Estate Transaction Lifecycle

Accruent LLC

Comprehensive transaction management solution enables organizations to effortlessly track real estate deals in a centralized location for increased visibility and improved outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced the release of Lx Transaction Management, a powerful new tool for lease administrators, transaction managers, real estate executives, and other real estate professionals managing transactions in a single pane of glass as they move through their lifecycle.



The commercial real estate industry is experiencing rapid fluctuations as companies redesign spaces to accommodate hybrid work, sublease activity shrinks and grows, and 62% of companies expect contraction in office space over the next three years, according to CBRE’s Spring 2022 U.S. Office Occupier Sentiment Survey.

In this environment, it is increasingly important to remove the barriers that cost organizations money and lead to headaches such as miscommunication and missed deadlines. Lx Transaction Management, part of Accruent’s connected portfolio of intelligent workplace management solutions, makes it easy for organizations to gain visibility into all real estate transactions across an organization, increase cross-functional collaboration among internal and external stakeholders, and make data-driven decisions to achieve improved transactional outcomes.

“At Accruent, we are dedicated to innovating Lucernex and our entire portfolio of workplace management solutions so our customers can maximize efficiency and lower costs,” said Chris Smart, Senior Director of Product Management, Accruent. “Our workplace management solutions tie together departments that often work in silos, enabling companies to keep a pulse on their leases with a comprehensive solution that connects the full real estate lifecycle of contracts, site planning, projects, and transactions.”

Story continues

Lx Transaction Management allows organizations to monitor transactions in a centralized dashboard, report on those deals in real-time, create a full schedule, track contacts, and store transaction documents. Companies can also track the progress of lease negotiations on existing leases.

In addition, the scenario comparison functionality allows side-by-side comparison of financial information, building specifications, lease details, and demographic data ― highlighting key differences to aid in transaction decisions. With Lx Transaction Management, organizations can:

Monitor transactions in every stage with a single view

Build out and compare unlimited scenarios for each transaction under consideration with a sophisticated comparison engine

Connect transactions, contracts, site planning, and project management capabilities as part of an IWMS

Easily track schedules and documents

Use contact management to keep track of responsible parties

See process steps for executing on a chosen course of action

Accruent’s workplace management solutions are a powerful integrated workplace management system (IWMS), which includes our EMS, Lucernex, FAMIS 360, vx Observe and vx Maintain products to transform facilities, space, resource, and energy management for organizations around the globe. Learn more at Accruent.com.

About Accruent: Accruent (www.accruent.com) is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment ― spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

Contact Info:

Barbara Ellis

barbara.ellis@accruent.com



