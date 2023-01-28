Accrington vs Leeds, FA Cup live: Score and latest updates from 4th round match

12:54 PM

GOAL!! Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 1

The Premier League quality shines through as Leeds conjure up an attack from nothing. Harrison picks up a neatly cut back pass from Bamford just north of the D, and fires an unbeatable strike past Savin!

12:52 PM

22 min: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 0

Sinisterra and Longelo are drawn into battle again, this time with Sinisterra tumbling Longelo for a long-range free kick on the right. This time, the ball is played to find the head of a running Whalley, but he strays just offside, and the flag goes up.

12:51 PM

20 min: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 0

Sinsisterra pulls up a well-timed high ball, dancing in from the left before fouling a running player in red on the edge of the box. Whalley picks up a flicked ball and steamrollers down the right, reaching the corner flag under pressure, but denied a corner after a hasty Leeds intervention.

Firpo attempts to float the ball into the box from 35 yards out towards the head of Rutter, but quick-thinking defending from Accrington Stanley bullies the ball out for a goal kick.

12:48 PM

18 min: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 0

Harrison slaloms back and fourth, looking for a route through in front of the box, but the Accrington Stanley lock up and keep them out. Pushed back once again, Sinisterra sprints forward to escape, but Coyle canters in with a heavy challenge that sets up a Leeds freekick just inside their own half.

12:47 PM

16 min: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 0

Longelo sparks down the right, and sends in a well-timed cross, and the ensuing attempt gets close at the near post. That's the home team's sixth attempt, to a sum total of nil from the visitors.

Longelo is already impressing, getting back in good time to see off a nascent Leeds attack. But Leeds are looking a little toothless at present.

12:44 PM

14 min: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 0

The home side still look the more comfortable of the two sides, well-drilled, whilst Leeds haven't quite got things in gear. Rutter stymies the possibility of a quick counter on the halfway life after a Leeds pass once again finds a player in head-to-toe red.

Greenwood puts in a small-scale challenge halfway into the Leeds half, setting up an Accrington Stanley freekick. It's worked neatly wide, before McConville has yet another weighty shot at goal which stings Meslier's palms.

12:41 PM

11 min: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 0

The BBC commentary team are nearly taken out in the gantry by a high ball flying out of play, but ball returned, play can resume.

Rutter slaloms into McConville, who makes the best of it in a game without Var, and picks up a freekick. Moments later, he rifles the ball over the crossbar from 30 yards out.

12:40 PM

9 min: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 0

Whalley bullets the ball into the box from the left, but Firpo leaps to get a head to it. Leeds try to set up a contained run of passing, but once again, a short ball is misplayed, and Accrington Stanley can tussle for possession.

12:38 PM

7 min: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 0

Leeds deal with the corner efficiently, but Accrington Stanley come again, sending a fizzy, optimistic ball into an unoccupied penalty area, gifting Meslier a goal kick.

Firpo ushers the ball up the pitch, but when Wober collects, Pressley sticks his boot in for a challenge. Off the back of the freekick, Rutter drifts into the box from its top, and has his first attempt, but even as Savin dives the right way, the ball skirts wide of the post.

12:36 PM

5 min: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 0

The ball is booted in from the left to the Leeds box, but Sinisterra finds it, and hoofs it out. Accrington Stanley are looking likely early on, heavily favouring long balls – as anticipated by Marsch.

One of these is sent into the box, and Meslier dithers over how to dispatch it. Pressley brings the ball down and tries to have a shot, but he's unbalanced, and wacky Leeds defending sends the ball out for a corner.

meslier - PA/Mike Egerton

12:33 PM

3 min: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 0

Tharme boots the ball away from probing Leeds boots, but Koch is able to knock the ball back into the Accrington Stanley half. Leeds win a corner, which flies high and long, and Savin can leap out to gather up the ball quickly.

Accrington Stanley feed the ball up towards Pressley, before scuttling the ball rightwards to Longelo. Longelo has a chance to cross into the box, but he overcooks things, and possession falls back to Leeds.

12:31 PM

1 min: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds 0

The home side have the first touch, and they make their first dig into the Leeds half, Longelo sprinting down the right, but he's overturned quickly. When Whalley looks to edge the ball a little further, he's muscled out of play for a Leeds throw-in.

12:28 PM

The players are out

And flags are waving in a packed Wham Stadium. We'll be underway in a matter of moments.

12:26 PM

Mike Whalley is at the Wham Stadium

The atmosphere is building nicely here now. Half-a-dozen huge flags are being waved in the home end; one has a picture of manager John Coleman and bears the message: Football Genius. The Leeds fans, packed into the uncovered away end, are in good voice, with a loud rendition of Marching On Together.

stanley - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

12:24 PM

Next up, Jesse Marsch

Reflecting on his 11 months in charge:

I feel like it's now coming together. we feel strong on the inside that the process we wanted to kick in faster is now coming together.

On Georginio Rutter's inclusion in the starting XI:

Just want him to play with the quality that I know he has, and the confidence. We'll use him like a second striker at times. I think he'll show really well today.

12:23 PM

John Coleman talks to Match of the Day

Our fans make a noise every game and I can't want to win anymore than I want to win every game. It's no different today.

On his 22-year spell as manager:

I've had a lot of trust from the owners, the owners have been brilliant Over the years, lots of people have worked hard. We have a new owner [who has been brilliant]. Everything's going in the right direction [but we have to stay in League One]. Today is a good thing for the fans, a good day out, but our priority is the league.

john coleman - PA/Mike Egerton

12:14 PM

Can Accrington Stanley rise to the occasion?

Their season's form might suggest a giant-killing is a long way off; they are currently languishing just above the relegation zone in League One. But a run of wins against fancied opposition such as 11th-placed Bristol Rovers and progression to the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy could have spirits high. There's always the magic of the FA Cup, too...

But it isn't the FA Cup until someone has hoisted a tinfoil trophy aloft, is it? - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

A pitchside dog both warm and club-affiliated - PA/Mike Egerton

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has me lamenting the number of ties we see in the dugout in the Premier League – roll on Sean Dyche, I say - PA/Mike Egerton

12:03 PM

Why Leeds spent £36m on Georginio Rutter

“It’s going to be a big opportunity for him to step in quickly,” said Marsch. “You can see he is a young, energetic person with a smile on his face that is naturally brave and excited about the potential to be a big level footballer. He knows a lot of the players I have coached in the past, like Christopher Nkunku, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, high potential players. “When we did research on him, right foot versus left foot, you look at most players they are very right or left foot dominant. Someone who is both footed winds up being 20 to 25 per cent on their weak foot in terms of how much they touch and move with the ball on that foot. Georginio is 50-50. He is maybe the most two-footed player that I’ve ever seen.”

Jesse Marsch is impressed, but can Rutter provide an instant impact on his debut?

Read more about Leeds' record signing here.

11:54 AM

Atmosphere rising at a soggy Wham Stadium

badges - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

fa cup - PA/Mike Egerton

marsch - AFP/Peter Powell

accrington stanley - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

badges - AFP/Peter Powell

linesman - AFP/Peter Powell

11:50 AM

That news, in full

Accrington Stanley: Toby Savin (GK), Ethan Hamilton, Ryan Astley, Liam Coyle, Shaun Whalley, Tommy Leigh, Sean McConville (c), Rosaire Longelo, Harvey Rodgers, Aaron Pressley, Douglas Tharme

Substitutes: Jensen, Nolan, Perritt, Martin, Quirk, Woods, Adekoya, Pickles, Fernandes

Leeds: Ilan Meslier (GK), Junior Firpo, Rasmus Kristensen, Maximilian Wober, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Sam Greenwood, Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford (c)

Substitutes: Robles, Van den Heubel, Ayling, Llorente, Gyabi, Aaronson, Perkins, Joseph

Accrington Stanley make only two changes from their third-round replay against Boreham Wood, both enforced as Longelo and Pressely replace Michael Nottingham and Ethan Hamilton.

Marsch has greater freedom to rest players, which means Bamford can start ahead of Rodrigo, and Gnonto is left behind entirely. Hopefully there's no cause for concern there, as the young player has recently proved such a bright spark for his side. As anticipated, Rutter starts, which should prove thrilling – his manager has hyped him up as "the most two-footed player I've ever seen".

Rutter earlier, using his two feet to walk to the dressing room - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

11:34 AM

Team news

📋 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 #LUFC 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗫𝗜...

🙌 A first start for Georginio

— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 28, 2023

11:30 AM

Can Accrington Stanley pull off a giant-slaying for the ages?

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the fourth-round FA Cup match between Leeds and Accrington Stanley, kicking off at the thrillingly-named Wham Stadium at 12.30pm.

Accrington Stanley will look to complete an unprecedented giant-killing at home and break new ground in the competition, having never progressed past this round since their re-founding in 1968. But there's more than enough to celebrate before kick-off, as the tie against the travelling Premier League side has already garnered around £300,000 for the club in TV revenue, ticket sales and fourth-round prize money.

"When you are talking about turnovers of circa £3m, give or take a little bit more nowadays, it's 10% of your turnover," said managing director David Burgess in an interview with BBC Radio Lancashire, who called the fixture 'season changing'.

"It's really important to us. It is the difference between red and black. It's football fortune and you're not planning for it, but when it comes along you are desperate for it."

Leeds can expect packed-out stands at the Wham Stadium - PA/Mike Egerton

Leeds will be playing with no less desperation, as Jesse Marsch wrestles to get his season back on track after last weekend's ground-out draw against Brentford failed to provide his club with a necessary cushion above the relegation zone.

The Yorkshire club will look to harness the dwindling confidence felt after their comprehensive 5-2 victory over Cardiff in their third-round replay, and banish recent demons in the competition: a loss on the road would mark the sixth consecutive year the club has failed to reach the fifth round of tournament.

Facing the League One side will also give Marsch the opportunity to gift his club's record signing, Georginio Rutter, a full debut, after being named to the bench against Brentford.

"I think he's impressed in training," Marsch said on the eve of the match.

"He's an intelligent guy, and like I said before, by being in Germany he understands a lot of the the principles that we use.

"So yeah, I'm excited to get him going for sure."

Stick with us for all of the team news, build-up, and interviews ahead of kick-off in just under an hour.