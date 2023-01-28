Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·4 min read
Leeds United's Spanish midfielder Marc Roca (L) vies to header the ball against Accrington Stanley's English midfielder Tommy Leigh (AFP via Getty Images)
Leeds United's Spanish midfielder Marc Roca (L) vies to header the ball against Accrington Stanley's English midfielder Tommy Leigh (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Accrington Stanley take on Leeds United in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Accrington Stanley FC 0 - 0 Leeds United FC

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:47 , admin

Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:47 , admin

Attempt saved. Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo with a cross.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:48 , admin

Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United).

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:47 , admin

Attempt saved. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:48 , admin

Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:44 , admin

Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:43 , admin

Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tommy Leigh.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:41 , admin

Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:40 , admin

Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:38 , admin

Foul by Aaron Pressley (Accrington Stanley).

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:37 , admin

Offside, Accrington Stanley. Toby Savin tries a through ball, but Sean McConville is caught offside.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:37 , admin

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:37 , admin

Attempt blocked. Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:38 , admin

Attempt saved. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:35 , admin

Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:34 , admin

Offside, Accrington Stanley. Liam Coyle tries a through ball, but Shaun Whalley is caught offside.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:35 , admin

Attempt missed. Aaron Pressley (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo with a cross.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:32 , admin

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Harvey Rodgers.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

12:31 , admin

First Half begins.

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

