Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Leeds United's Spanish midfielder Marc Roca (L) vies to header the ball against Accrington Stanley's English midfielder Tommy Leigh (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Accrington Stanley take on Leeds United in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Accrington Stanley FC 0 - 0 Leeds United FC

12:47

Rosaire Longelo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:47

Attempt saved. Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo with a cross.

12:48

Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United).

12:47

Attempt saved. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

12:48

Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12:44

Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12:43

Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tommy Leigh.

12:41

Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:40

Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.

12:38

Foul by Aaron Pressley (Accrington Stanley).

12:37

Offside, Accrington Stanley. Toby Savin tries a through ball, but Sean McConville is caught offside.

12:37

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

12:37

Attempt blocked. Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

12:38

Attempt saved. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved.

12:35

Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).

12:34

Offside, Accrington Stanley. Liam Coyle tries a through ball, but Shaun Whalley is caught offside.

12:35

Attempt missed. Aaron Pressley (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rosaire Longelo with a cross.

12:32

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Harvey Rodgers.

12:31

👏 Here we go! We're underway at the Wham Stadium! — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 28, 2023

12:31

First Half begins.

12:26

12:21

12:17

12:11

12:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

12:00

🏆 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗿𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴!

Eddie Gray 🤝 @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/PpnOenrpyt — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 28, 2023

12:00

12:00

📋 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 #LUFC 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗫𝗜...

🙌 A first start for Georginio

©️ Patrick Bamford named captain pic.twitter.com/Y01pR7czme — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 28, 2023

11:30

12:00