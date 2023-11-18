Accrington Stanley 2-0 Wrexham: Stanley end Dragons' unbeaten run

Wrexham's 11-game unbeaten run in League Two came to an end in a disappointing defeat at Accrington Stanley.

Paul Mullin hit the crossbar but Tommy Leigh's penalty after the break put John Coleman's side ahead.

Rosaire Longelo sealed Stanley's win, netting close range after Arthur Okonkwo failed to hold on to Jack Nolan's shot.

Mullin's stoppage time penalty struck the underside of the crossbar.

Phil Parkinson's side drop to fourth after their first loss since September while Stanley are seventh.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

"In the first half we played OK in patches, played some good football and created the best moments but I still felt we could go up a gear.

"Unfortunately the penalty decision changed it and gave a team something to hang onto and Accrington did it really well.

"They were physical all over the pitch and we never got into our rhythm in that second period."