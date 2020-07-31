Accounting for International Operations 2020 (San Jose, United States - December 14-15, 2020)
There are many considerations in accounting for international operations. From financial accounting to treasury to tax to operations to fraud and internal controls, this conference will delve into the key issues. You'll hear from your colleagues in industry and experts from the Big Four.
Learning Objectives:
Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas
Explore the practical considerations related to hedging
Begin to assess the effects of the latest accounting standards and rule changes
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:00 - 8:45
Continental Breakfast and Registration
8:45 - 10:30
Expanding Internationally: Case Study
What Are the Considerations?
Taxes, Local Laws, HR Issues
10:30 - 10:45
Break
10:45 - 12:15
Legal Considerations
Fraud & FCPA
GDPR
Compliance Control (Import/Export)
Libor
Brexit
12:15 - 1:15
Lunch
1:15 - 2:45
GAAP Differences: IFRS vs U.S. GAAP
Key Differences and Approaches
IASB vs. FASB
Revenue Recognition, Leasing, Derivative Accounting
2:45 - 2:55
Break
2:55 - 4:25
Audit Partner Discussion
Challenges and Approach in Auditing International Locations
4:25 - 4:30
Break
4:30 - 5:30
FBI Discussion
Fraud Trends
How to Best Protest Your Business
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:15
Tax Issues
Transfer Pricing
US Tax Cuts
Permanent Establishment
Effectively Connected Income
10:15 - 10:30
Break
10:30 - 12:00
Operational Strategies
Supply Chains
Local Competition
Regional Offices
HR (Hire vs Contractor)
Role of Expats
Statutory Reporting
Foreign Financing
Hedging
12:00 - 1:00
Lunch
1:00 - 2:30
Panel Discussion: CFOs Who Have Expanded Internationally
2:30 - 2:45
Break
2:45 - 4:30
Accounting for Foreign Currency & Consolidation
Corporate Currency Risk
How to Think About Hedges
Market Trends
Speakers
Michael Hutchings Effectus Group, Managing Director
Channin Changtor KPMG, Senior Manager
Kyle Phillips KPMG, Senior Manager
Casey Caram Deloitte Consulting, Senior Manager
Larry Melillo KPMG, Director, Management Consulting
Matt Svetich Effectus Group, Director
Michael Ussery Kral Ussery, Partner
Nadia Arif Ernst & Young, Manager
Helen Kane Hedgertrackers, President and Founder
