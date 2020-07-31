Accounting for International Operations 2020 (San Jose, United States - December 14-15, 2020)

Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting for International Operations 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There are many considerations in accounting for international operations. From financial accounting to treasury to tax to operations to fraud and internal controls, this conference will delve into the key issues. You'll hear from your colleagues in industry and experts from the Big Four.



Learning Objectives:

Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas

Explore the practical considerations related to hedging

Begin to assess the effects of the latest accounting standards and rule changes

Agenda:



Agenda: DAY 1



8:00 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:30

Expanding Internationally: Case Study

What Are the Considerations?

Taxes, Local Laws, HR Issues

10:30 - 10:45

Break

10:45 - 12:15

Legal Considerations

Fraud & FCPA

GDPR

Compliance Control (Import/Export)

Libor

Brexit

12:15 - 1:15

Lunch

1:15 - 2:45

GAAP Differences: IFRS vs U.S. GAAP

Key Differences and Approaches

IASB vs. FASB

Revenue Recognition, Leasing, Derivative Accounting

2:45 - 2:55

Break

2:55 - 4:25

Audit Partner Discussion

Challenges and Approach in Auditing International Locations

4:25 - 4:30

Break

4:30 - 5:30

FBI Discussion

Fraud Trends

How to Best Protest Your Business

Agenda: DAY 2



8:45 - 10:15

Tax Issues

Transfer Pricing

US Tax Cuts

Permanent Establishment

Effectively Connected Income

10:15 - 10:30

Break

10:30 - 12:00

Operational Strategies

Supply Chains

Local Competition

Regional Offices

HR (Hire vs Contractor)

Role of Expats

Statutory Reporting

Foreign Financing

Hedging

12:00 - 1:00

Lunch

1:00 - 2:30

Panel Discussion: CFOs Who Have Expanded Internationally

2:30 - 2:45

Break

2:45 - 4:30

Accounting for Foreign Currency & Consolidation

Corporate Currency Risk

How to Think About Hedges

Market Trends

Speakers



Michael Hutchings Effectus Group, Managing Director

Channin Changtor KPMG, Senior Manager

Kyle Phillips KPMG, Senior Manager

Casey Caram Deloitte Consulting, Senior Manager

Larry Melillo KPMG, Director, Management Consulting

Matt Svetich Effectus Group, Director

Michael Ussery Kral Ussery, Partner

Nadia Arif Ernst & Young, Manager

Helen Kane Hedgertrackers, President and Founder

