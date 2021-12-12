According to TikTok, This Viral Setting Powder Makes Pores and Wrinkles "Literally Disappear"

This TikTok-Famous Setting Powder Makes Shoppers Look "At Least 10 Years Younger"

I don't know what sort of deal Charlotte Tilbury struck with the TikTok algorithm, but it seems like whenever I see millions of people losing their mind over makeup on the platform, the brand's rose gold packaging and luxurious formulas are behind the frenzy. Take the highlighter that had a 50,000+ person waitlist, or the "magic" setting spray that makes any makeup actually last. The latest fixation? Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder.

TikTok users aren't the only people obsessed with the brand, though. Adele recently revealed that its Hollywood Flawless Filter is behind her trademark glow, both Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle use the brand's lipstick, and Billie Eilish, Mindy Kaling, Carey Mulligan, and Mj Rodriguez all use the brand in their red carpet prep. With those kinds of endorsements, I guess I shouldn't be surprised that a video of the brand's powder in action has garnered over 122,000 thousand likes.

"Watch my model's pores literally disappear. *Magic*," captioned the viral video's creator, although it's just one of many TikToks demonstrating the effects (and as with most things viral, savvy creators then flocked to find dupes. No. 7's Perfect Light Pressed Powder is the emergent fave). But if you can swing it, shoppers say the Tilbury powder is well worth the splurge.

"Makes me look at least 10 years younger," raves one person in their 50s on the brand's website. "Several of my favorite influencers on both YouTube and Instagram use the Airbrush Flawless Finishing Powder, and after watching so many [videos], I had to try it for myself." They continued, "The very first time I tried this powder, I knew this would be my OG, ride or die for the rest of my days! It gave my skin the most perfect finish that I haven't seen in many, many (many) years."

Where setting their crepey under-eyes in the past was a "nightmare," they added, the powder doesn't crease or cling to fine lines — just makes compliments IRL and on social media roll in. Around 700 people are similarly impressed, granting the product a five-star rating on the brand's website. The love continues on Nordstrom's website, where shoppers marvel at the powder's pore-minimizing and wrinkle de-emphasizing prowess.

So what sets the Flawless Finish apart from your run-of-the-mill pressed powder? Per Charlotte Tilbury, rose wax, almond oil, vitamin E, and light-reflecting pearls are behind the non-cakey, wrinkle-diffusing action (although if you're avoiding talc or parabens, Tatcha's The Silk Powder will be more your speed).

"This powder does truly make your skin look flawless. I am 74, and it just smoothes out my minor wrinkles," wrote a last reviewer. "I would suggest this for all ages." Has TikTok done it again? Try the powder out and see for yourself.