According to TikTok, This $21 Heated Styling Brush Is The Key to Perfectly Blown-Out Locks

Amazon Revlon Heated Styling Brush

Courtesy/InStyle

Unless you live under a rock, or you somehow haven't created a TikTok account yet, you've likely noticed an increasing amount of celebs and Instagram It-girls donning the blown-out hair of '90s-era fame all over your social media feeds. While the voluminous style seems like it should be easy to recreate, not all of us have the patience to wrestle with velcro rollers (guilty!) or the money to spend on expensive blow drying brushes that are actually much harder to operate than they look (double guilty!).

Enter: the Revlon Silicone Bristle Heated Hair Styling Brush, aka TikTok's newest discovery and the alleged key to getting blown-out locks without the hassle. In a video that's been viewed over 498,000 times, TikTok user @carolinecaroline108 demonstrates how to use the heated brush to "fake a blowout" since she "can't afford a Dyson [Airwrap]," according to the (incredibly relatable) caption.

The video shows the user sectioning her hair into smaller chunks, running the styling brush along her strands to mid-shaft, and flipping the ends to achieve a smooth-yet-bouncy style that even Cher Horowitz would envy. (And if that's not enough, she also posted an in-depth video explaining how she uses the tool to her account). Not only have hoards of users taken to the video's comments to express their interest in grabbing a styling brush of their very own, but over 1,800 shoppers have given the heated brush, which is currently on sale for just $21, a perfect five-star rating on Amazon.

revlon

Courtesy

Shop now: $21 (Originally $30); amazon.com

"I have had about six heated curling brushes and this is by far the best one," a reviewer wrote. "I love the silicone bristles because they grip the hair so well. My hair is short and fine and it has been difficult wrapping the hair around [other brushes'] bristles and making it stay."

The Revlon Hair Styling Brush differs from other blowout tools by heating the hair using a typical curling iron barrel with silicone bristles instead of blowing hot air on the strands like a hairdryer. The brush features two heat settings (low and high) that can smooth and style everything from thick to fine hair types as well as kinky textures, according to reviews. Plus, shoppers say the cool tip and touchable bristles make the brush easier to operate than similar styling tools while saving your fingers and neck from accidental burns during use.

Story continues

"Great curling tool," another reviewer wrote. "Easy to hold. Hair wraps around easily and after five seconds, my straight hair had curls, body, and bounce! Very easy to add a few last-minute curls. Quick curl refresher."

If a blown-out look isn't your style, one shopper said the brush also works great for tackling persistent frizz: "I love this brush. I have frizzy hair and have tried every product available to handle the frizz without any success. This brush does the job. A quick run through my dry hair and it's soft and smooth."

If you've been looking for an affordable tool to give you salon-worthy locks in half the time, take this as your sign. Say goodbye to bad hair days and head to Amazon now to add the styling brush shoppers "can't live without" to your cart while it's still on sale.

Shop now: $21 (Originally $30); amazon.com