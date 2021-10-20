According to Shoppers, Megan Fox's $12 Skincare Secret Weapon Beats Out Luxury Brands

Shoppers Call Megan Fox's Skincare Secret a "Miracle for Wrinkles"

I'll be honest, at no point in this year did I know what was going to happen next. Certainly not a Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker engagement, and definitely not another Kylie Jenner baby — although given the slow-burn devotion to Megan Fox that's built over the years, that one was probably more obvious. (An "I am weed" Machine Gun Kelly meet-cute...less so). That said, it is predictable that Fox looks great. And according to the actress, that's partially thanks to good old-fashioned grapeseed oil.

As the actress once told The Huffington Post, her smooth skin comes courtesy of a Whole Foods buy. "I have to wash my face every 12 hours and then moisturize," she said. "I only take showers, as I don't like sitting in bath water. After my shower I moisturize with grapeseed oil from Whole Foods. It's a great moisturizer and lighter than olive oil."

As a bath lover...wow. To each their own. But as someone who loves great skincare recommendations for cheap, that's a hot tip — and one that's bolstered by more than one gorgeous expert. In a Harper's Bazaar video about her nighttime skincare routine, model Ebonee Davis mentioned that she, too, uses grapeseed oil, although she prefers it to take off makeup after a long day on set.

Grapeseed Oil by Sky Organics

Courtesy

Shop now: $12; amazon.com

The fervor continues on Amazon, where Sky Organics' 100 percent grapeseed oil wins stellar reviews and over 1,000 five-star ratings from customers. "A miracle for wrinkles! I've been using this grapeseed oil twice daily for a month, and I can definitely tell a difference in the fine lines around my mouth," wrote one person. "I also mix it with my night cream for an overnight intensive moisture treatment. Plus, it works great on my hands in the winter when I get dry cracked skin."

Others second the wrinkle-fading results, and more add that it makes their skin glow like a lightbulb. "My skin has never been so calm and radiant," wrote a different reviewer. "I haven't had any big zits or breakouts since I started using it." Another person said a few drops of the oil makes them look like a "glowing, healthy goddess," so much so that they receive tons of compliments on their skin while not wearing makeup.

The grapeseed oil gets to work quickly, thanks to the powerful antioxidant it contains, proanthocyanidin. According to one study, the oil also increases skin's moisture, softness, and elasticity — effects that a once-"leery" shopper confirms. "I needed something that would make my skin smooth, and reduce redness and skin damage. I've only been [using] this product for two days, and notice a huge difference," they wrote. "My skin is actually smooth and the redness has been reduced."

As another shopper commented, "Another amazing find from Sky Organics! Tried La Mer, La Prairie — I'm willing [to] spend the $$$$, but why??? Grapeseed oil from Sky Organics beats them all." Get the Megan Fox and model-approved oil for $12 on Amazon.