According to Sarah Jessica Parker, These Are Amazon's Top Gifts This Holiday Season

Get your shopping carts ready because Sarah Jessica Parker is ready to be your holiday personal shopper.

The Sex and the City star launched a holiday gift-filled Amazon storefront with 25 items that she handpicked, many of which she has given to her family and friends. The assortment features items, including favorites from Koolaburra by Ugg, Le Creuset, Samsonite, and Timex, that Parker curated with all kinds of people in mind — colleagues, friends, and family. And her top presents start at just $10.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Amazon Favorites

Parker’s choices are all personal. “They’re all items that have been in our home and now are in other peoples’ homes,” the actress told PEOPLE at an event celebrating the launch of her Amazon store.

She tried to keep various budgets in mind when compiling these gifts. “The nice thing about Amazon is the diversity of options that are available from a much less expensive item to something more muscular in terms of cost,” Parker said.

For those who are looking for something really special and willing to spend a bit more, there’s a beautiful cast iron oven from Le Creuset. Parker admits that it’s an “investment,” but it will be one that’s used for years to come. “That’s something that we saved for,” she said. “Having a Le Creuset, if you’re a cook or people who cook a lot, is an item that’s in your house for the rest of your life.”

