According to Reviewers, This $10 Serum Is the Key to "Young and Radiant" Skin

Rachel Nussbaum
·2 min read
Shoppers Say This Serum Makes Fine Lines "Much Smaller"

If you want quality products at the drugstore, Neutrogena is a safe bet. There's a reason Jennifer Garner swears by the brand: Its formulas are gentle but effective, and its price tags rarely make your eyes pop out of your head. That said, the brand's Rapid Tone Repair 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum normally clocks in at just under $30 — but for the time being, it's down to a glorious $10.

There's a lot of great things to say about Neutrogena, but ~innovation~ isn't quite the brand's calling card. Which is why it's refreshing to see the brand venture into capsule technology; where vitamin C serums are notorious for expiring before you can blink twice, the serum's individual doses means it stays fresh until you finish the jar. Like indie darling Common Heir, Neutrogena's delivery system is plastic-free and instead relies on biodegradable, seaweed-derived capsules.

And per reviewers, the juice inside is just as impressive for reversing wrinkles and brightening up skin. "This product works," wrote one person. "My wrinkles and dark spots look minimized, [and] I get several uses out of one capsule." Another shopper seconded that the potent formula left their wrinkles softer, and a third said the serum makes skin look "young and radiant" — but the majority of reviewers focus on how magnificently it lightens age spots and dark marks.

Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Capsules

Shop now: $10 (Originally $28); amazon.com

"Born and raised in Florida almost 70 years ago, [I] spent extensive time in the sun before the skin protection market got legs," wrote one such fan. "Lots of brown spots! Twice daily use on [my] face has begun to break up the unsightly mess, and I'm very pleased." In terms of timeline, the brand says you'll see a difference within a week. But according to some users, their skin was revolutionized within days.

"I saw a difference after three nights of use. I had one particularly annoying dark spot on my cheekbone that had been there for several years, and after just one week, it's barely visible," wrote a customer of the paraben-, alcohol-, oil-, fragrance-, preservative-, and dye-free serum. "I have some other dark spots too, and those are fading also. I am very impressed at how easy and fast this worked."

Other people say that the serum is moisturizing enough to replace their usual hydrator, meaning you get a winnowed-down routine for just $10. As a last fan said, "It really works. I was amazed by how quickly it faded away discolored skin." Try the Rapid Tone Repair Serum while it's 65 percent off — going by the above, you won't regret it.

