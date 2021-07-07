According To Paris Couture Week Street Style, Menswear-Inspired Looks Are In

After a year of digital fashion shows, Paris Couture Week is back with in-person runways this week. And the lineup — approved by Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, France’s première couture institution — includes highly-anticipated collections from the likes of Chanel, Dior, and Kerby Jean-Raymond’s inaugural couture show for Pyer Moss.



The IRL shows also mark the return of street style. In Paris, couture show attendees gave their stamp of approval to one of autumn’s biggest upcoming trends: menswear-inspired silhouettes, as was evidenced by designers like The Row, Gucci, Prada, and Alexander McQueen back in April.



Don't be fooled: This is not your father’s tailored Brooks Brothers suit. Instead, people are ditching suit shirts for a naked-like look, pairing belted blazers with flowy maxi skirts, and switching their long trousers for plaid mini skirts.



Ahead, take a look at some of the inventive ways Paris show-goers are reimagining business wear this season.

Influencer Alexandra Pereira is ballet-ready in a flowy maxi skirt, paired with a black belted blazer. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Cara Delevingne's take on the naked summer trend includes leaving your shirt at home. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

A menswear-inspired look doesn't have to include trousers — as evidenced by Xenia Adonts' plaid mini skirt number. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Influencer Justyna Czerniak brought some summer fun with her accessories, pairing her white two-piece set with an orange-and-pink scarf, bag, and shoes. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Vlogger Léna Mahfouf added a pop of colour to her classic shirt-and-trouser combo with green pumps. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Off-White designer Virgil Abloh made a black suit look summer-appropriate with a rainbow-hued polka dot print, a tie with "A Formality" emblazoned on it, and colourful shoes. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

