According To Paris Couture Week Street Style, Menswear-Inspired Looks Are In
After a year of digital fashion shows, Paris Couture Week is back with in-person runways this week. And the lineup — approved by Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, France’s première couture institution — includes highly-anticipated collections from the likes of Chanel, Dior, and Kerby Jean-Raymond’s inaugural couture show for Pyer Moss.
The IRL shows also mark the return of street style. In Paris, couture show attendees gave their stamp of approval to one of autumn’s biggest upcoming trends: menswear-inspired silhouettes, as was evidenced by designers like The Row, Gucci, Prada, and Alexander McQueen back in April.
Don't be fooled: This is not your father’s tailored Brooks Brothers suit. Instead, people are ditching suit shirts for a naked-like look, pairing belted blazers with flowy maxi skirts, and switching their long trousers for plaid mini skirts.
Ahead, take a look at some of the inventive ways Paris show-goers are reimagining business wear this season.
