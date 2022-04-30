According to one Republican, pregnancy from rape is ‘an opportunity’

Arwa Mahdawi
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Allison Bailey/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Allison Bailey/REX/Shutterstock

Pregnancy from rape ‘an opportunity’ to cure cancer, says Republican

Like a deranged game of limbo, Republicans seem to be in competition to see just how low they can go. A couple of weeks ago a Republican in Tennessee was lecturing homeless people on how they should look at Hitler (who spent some time living on the streets) as an inspiration. This week, a Republican in Ohio is both-sidesing rape. On the one hand, Ohio state representative Jean Schmidt mused during an Ohio house government oversight committee meeting on Wednesday, rape is bad. On the other hand, you’ve also got to find the silver linings.

“Rape is a difficult issue,” Schmidt said. “But if a baby is created, it is a human life and whether that mother ends that pregnancy or not the scars will not go away, period. It is a shame that it happens, but there’s an opportunity for that woman – no matter how young or old she is – to make a determination about what she’s going to do to help that life be a productive human being … That child can grow up and be something magnificent, a wonderful family person, cure cancer, etc.”

As you will have gathered, Schmidt’s remarks on rape were delivered during a debate on abortion. Republicans in Ohio are trying to pass a “trigger ban” that would immediately criminalize abortion in the state, without any exemptions for rape or incest, if Roe v Wade is overturned by the supreme court. Because Republicans are extremely pro-life, as they love to remind us, the ban kindly makes an exemption for abortion in cases where it might save the life of the pregnant person. But you’ve got to get two doctors who aren’t professionally related to sign off on it first–which, of course, will be very easy to do when you’re in the middle of a medical emergency.

You know where there’s absolutely no exemption? Abortion in cases where a child is raped. Schmidt’s remarks were delivered in reply to a Democratic colleague had specifically asked her if her bill would force a 13-year-old girl who is raped to have the baby. It’s this very specific scenario that Schmidt chose to present as an “opportunity”. This, let us remember, is a representative from a party which likes to present itself as a champion of “family values” and postures nonstop about protecting children from abuse.

The Republican party is also the party with the idea that the left is intent on indoctrinating and brainwashing schoolkids with wacky ideas like “racism and sexism are bad”. Which is strange because, for a party that doesn’t want kids to be brainwashed, it sure loves to do a bit of a brainwashing itself. Back in 2010 when Schmidt was a congresswoman, she took it upon herself to lecture a group of elementary school students – some of whom were as young as six – about how abortion involves killing a child before its born and is wrong. That’s not brainwashing, folks, that’s religion!

I’m not sure it’s really helpful to call the Republican party a “party” any more. That suggests that its ideas operate within a respectable and reasonable arena. Which, let’s be very clear, they don’t. The Republican party is becoming a full-blown extremist organisation: one that is intent on rolling back every single right that women and minorities have fought to achieve. And if you think calling Republicans “extremist” is, well, extreme, please tell me how else you’d like to describe a party that seem to think it is righteous and good to force a child to carry to term and give birth to a baby conceived by rape – and then, just to add insult to injury – want to ensure that there is no governmental support when it comes to raising that baby? What makes things worse is that these people aren’t just morally bankrupt hypocrites they’re dangerously effective hypocrites. They’re bad at moral consistency but they’re very good at consolidating power.

Prehistoric women were hunters and artists as well as mothers

Could the prehistoric woman have it all? She certainly tried to, according to a new book about the women in prehistory. Rather than there being a strict gendered division of labour, the book argues that the stone age was actually rather advanced with “cooperation between all members of the group, regardless of their gender or age.”

Trump enthusiastically supports candidate accused of sexual assault

Birds of a feather flock together!

Samsung ad featuring woman running alone at 2am criticized as ‘naive’

The advert comes after the death of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy, who was attacked while out running along a canal in Ireland, earlier this year. She wasn’t running at 2am (when very few women would feel safe running as anyone with a brain ought to realize) but in the afternoon.

US women of color increasingly seeking alternatives to hospital births

Births carried out at home or in community birthing centers increased by 20% from 2019 to 2020 according to a new study with non-white communities driving the rise. The increase for Black, non-Hispanic women was 30%, followed by 26% among Native Americans, 24% for Hispanic women and 18% for both Asian and white women.

Things that shouldn’t need to be said: it’s not OK to watch porn at work

Someone tell that to British politicians please.

Girls shun physics A-level as they dislike ‘hard maths’, says UK social mobility head

Addressing a science and technology committee inquiry on diversity and inclusion Katharine Birbalsingh said “physics isn’t something that girls tend to fancy. They don’t want to do it, they don’t like it.” She added: “The research generally … just says that’s a natural thing. I don’t think there’s anything external.” The mind boggles.

Indonesia fights violence against women with new law

It’s taken almost a decade to do, but earlier this month Indonesian lawmakers passed a bill targeting sexual violence. The law expands the definition of rape to include rape between a married couple and acknowledges nine variations of sexual violence, including online sexual violence.

The week in pawtriarchy

A new study has discovered what every pet owner may already suspect: your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed and popular stereotypes about dog breeds are not supported by science. Researchers couldn’t find, for example, a genetic basis for aggressive behaviors nor a link to specific breeds. It turns out “there is a huge amount of behavioral variation in every breed, and at the end of the day, every dog really is an individual”. There’s a lesson for humans there somewhere.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-3, win Metropolitan Division title

    NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, rookie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Tuesday night to clinch the Metropolitan Division title. Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, and Brady Skjei had two assists. The Hurricanes, who won their second straight division title after winning the realigned Central Division in last year's shortened season, set franchise records with 53 wins a

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Bergeron hat trick leads Bruins to 5-0 win over Sabres

    Patrice Bergeron recorded his eighth career hat trick and his 400th NHL goal, and David Pastrnak ended Boston's 0-for-39 power-play slump with his 40th goal of the season to lead the Bruins past the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night. It was already 4-0 when Bergeron gathered in a pass from Charlie McAvoy in the center and wristed it into the net with 2:13 remaining for his third of the game. Hats came flying over the glass, and the Bruins hugged their captain, jumping up and down on their ska

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.