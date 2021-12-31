According to InStyle Readers, 2021 Was All About Age-Defying Retinols and Lash-Lengthening Mascaras

Beauty Products 2021

Courtesy

The last two years have somehow felt like both the longest and the shortest years ever lived. The blur created by the unending pandemic has made the passage of time confusing and circular. But there have been some high points — the Jenniffer Coolidge renaissance, glitter makeup that does not budge, and David Lynch's gleeful daily weather updates. On the aesthetic side of things, The Nap Dress reigned supreme in fashion while the beauty industry honed in on skincare, hair care, and mascara.

If you spent the last year dealing with thinning hair, looking for the best anti-aging retinol serums, and obsessing over makeup products for the upper half (visible-while-wearing-a-mask) of your face, you're in the majority. In 2021 InStyle covered a lot of beauty, skincare, haircare, makeup, body care — you name it — and some trends and favorite products have emerged according to InStyle readers and their shopping habits.

In 2021 Retinol was the MVP on the skincare side of things regardless of what formula or target area. When it came to haircare, shoppers were most interested in products that would strengthen and improve the health of their hair. Shopper-loved makeup products were more of a mixed bag, but clean, effective mascaras went unmatched by any other product type.

The following beauty products were the most purchased by InStyle readers. Maybe the list will vindicate your beauty purchases or maybe you'll get turned onto a new emerging hero product: either way it'll be a scenic walk down memory lane.

The Amazon Top 10

most popular beauty products

Courtesy

Shop now: $18 (Originally $25); amazon.com

This year InStyle readers were way obsessed with Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Face Oil and with good cause. The retinol infused treatment gets big props for being a staple in Jennifer Garner's skincare routine, but the over 25,000 five-star Amazon ratings also say the oil is effective.

Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair, $10; amazon.com

Fleur & Bee Eyes Eyes Baby Anti-Aging Cream, $26; amazon.com

Natural Vine Hair Growth Oil, $15 with coupon (Originally $20); amazon.com

Acure Brightening Facial Scrub, $9 (Originally $10); amazon.com

Health Priority Vitamin E Anti-Aging Serum, $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $19 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Pureauty Biotin Hair Growth Serum, $20; amazon.com

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $13 (Originally $24); amazon.com

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $20 (Originally $30); amazon.com

The Top 10 Skincare Products

Story continues

most popular beauty products

Courtesy

Shop now: $28; peaceoutskincare.com

2021 was the year of retinol. The anti-aging, skin-firming, complexion-boosting ingredient was everywhere. But despite its growing omnipresence, retinol is still an intimidating ingredient. Peace Out's Retinol Eye Stick (and more recently the Retinol Face Stick) makes things easy. It's a no-frills encapsulated retinol formula that shoppers say gives way to instant results.

Dermelect Flawless ​​Bakuchiol Treatment, $59; dermelect.com

Avène RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream, $70; aveneusa.com

Peace Out Peace Out Wrinkles Patches, $28; peaceoutskincare.com

Youth to the People Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial, $54; youthtothepeople.com

No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Multi Action Day Cream SPF 30, $29; ulta.com

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream, $95; sephora.com

Paula's Choice Anti-Aging Clear Skin Hydrator, $26 (Originally $33); paulaschoice.com

Dermelect Smooth Upper Lip Professional Perioral Anti-Aging Treatment, $45; dermelect.com

Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2, $130; skinceuticals.com

The Top 5 Hair Products

most popular beauty products

Courtesy

Shop now: $32; renefurtererusa.com

All of the greatest haircare hits of 2021 had to do with reducing hair loss, promoting hair growth, and strengthening strands. Rene Furterer's Triphasic collection was a huge hit with InStyle readers who bought the shampoo, conditioner, and serum.

Rene Furterer Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner, $34; renefurtererusa.com

Vegamour Gro Dy Shampoo, $32; vegamour.com

Rene Furterer ​​Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum, $74; renefurtererusa.com

Klorane ​​Strengthening Serum With Quinine and Edelweiss, $32; kloraneusa.com

The Top 5 Makeup Products

most popular beauty products

Courtesy

Shop now: $26; kosas.com

A quiet theory I have been testing all year is that all of the best new mascaras are coming from clean beauty brands. In this vein, Kosas' The Big Clean Mascara was hugely popular with InStyle readers. While I can't pinpoint the exact features that made this mascara a hit, my bet is a combination of the intense black pigment and dramatic thickening effect.