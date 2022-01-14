According to Fans, This $35 Serum Makes Them "Easily Look 5 to 10 Years Younger"

This Serum Gets Rid of "Rather Stubborn Wrinkles"

Some mornings are just a bad time. Maybe you picked a whitehead and felt it vow revenge, or spilled coffee beans all over your kitchen pre-caffeine (speaking from personal experience here). In these bleak days of pandemic winter, any bright spot is valuable. And for thousands of shoppers, theirs comes via Serumtologie's wrinkle-smoothing vitamin C serum.

The $35 find follows in the footsteps of Skinceuticals' legendary C E Ferulic serum with a combination of, you guessed it, vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid. The composition slightly varies — Serumtologie's formula mixes 22 percent vitamin C with 1 percent ferulic acid, whereas Skinceuticals' uses 15 percent of the former and .5 percent of the latter — but Serumtologie's also brings in 5 percent hyaluronic acid (and costs $131 less). And per customers, the results are fantastic.

"I rarely write reviews, but I've been a fan of this product for years," began a 48-year-old reviewer. "I've continued using it because it goes on like a dream, fills in my lines/wrinkles, and tightens my skin without drying. Compared to more expensive products from the dermatologist, this one actually hydrates." Speaking directly to the Skinceuticals comparison, one person wrote, "To be honest, this product is far superior. I recently switched back to this product after two years of the more expensive competitors, and my skin looks better after four days of use than it did for two years of the competition."

Those more advanced in the years also appreciate the benefits of this product. A 70-year-old said that within just a few weeks of adopting the serum into their routine, it "totally surpassed" all their other products. "I noticed my skin is now really radiant when I wake up in the morning, no matter if I have a good or bad night of sleep," said a different customer.

Vitamin C is a brightening powerhouse, so those results aren't unexpected. The ingredients above get a boost from the rest of the formula: Centella asiatica is a potent anti-inflammatory, witch hazel minimizes pores, arginine may support collagen production, and jojoba oil moisturizes and smoothes. With those elements combined, users can't get enough.

"Let me assure you, it's just as good as the higher-priced vitamin C serums out there. My skin is visibly smoother, and fine lines have disappeared," wrote a fan. "I had one rather stubborn wrinkle under my left eye that I have been trying to get rid of for years, [and] I noticed a considerable change in its appearance after the first week and a half of using this."

Besides the noticeable change in wrinkles (per one reviewer, they "easily look five to 10 years younger than peers"), more people remark on how efficiently the serum makes broken blood vessels fade, pores shrink, and dark marks and sun damage improve. As a last devotee wrote, "I've tried a few brands of vitamin C serum, and this is by far the best one."

They concluded, "It really does what it says. I've finally found my favorite beauty product." Get it for $35 on Amazon.