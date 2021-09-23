Accomplished Railroad Executive Diane Duren Joins Savage Board

Diane K. Duren is the newest member of Savage's Board of Directors.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage is pleased to announce the addition of Diane K. Duren as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Duren worked with Union Pacific Corporation (UP) —one of North America’s premier railroads — for 32 years. At UP, she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary prior to retiring in 2017. Her leadership roles also included Vice President and General Manager — Chemicals in Marketing and Sales and Vice President and General Manager — Agricultural Products, as well as other positions in the Finance and Marketing & Sales departments.

“Diane’s industry knowledge and proven ability to make a difference for organizations make her a great addition to our Board of Directors,” said Todd Savage, non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Savage. “We look forward to her significant contributions.”

Ms. Duren has served on multiple industry and community boards, for organizations including Werner Enterprises, U.S. Silica Holdings, Creighton University, the Heartland Chapter of the American Red Cross, and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, among others. In addition, she’s been recognized as a Women’s Center for Advancement Tribute to Women honoree and awarded the Creighton University College of Business Alumni Merit award.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Savage Board,” said Diane Duren. “I’ve known and admired the company for many years.”

“Diane’s been where we’re going. She brings a range of skills and experience that will make us better tomorrow than we are today,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President and CEO.

About Savage

Celebrating 75 years in business, Savage is a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company moves and manages what matters, enabling its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies

