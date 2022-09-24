‘Accommodation crisis’ in St Andrews as students forced to find digs in Dundee

University of St Andrews - JByard

Aspiring students at St Andrews are sold the experience of living in a historic town with a polo club, unspoilt beaches, and seven golf courses.

Teenagers who win a place at one of Britain’s oldest universities might even expect to live next door to a member of the Royal family, as Lady Louise Windsor joins this term to read English, following in the footsteps of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, hundreds of students arriving in the coastal town this autumn have been forced to find accommodation in Dundee, a city almost 20 miles away.

The university town is in the grip of what students have called an “accommodation crisis” as an increase in the number of students enrolled at the university has come at the same time as a rise in landlords converting rental accommodation into AirBnBs.

While the university guarantees accommodation for first-year students, those in subsequent years have to find their own rooms.

Monthly rents in the most central part of town now cost more than £1,000 per room and the lowest rents are as much as £600, according to local estate agents.

Ian Morton, principal of Bradburne & Co, an estate agent based in the town, said: “The majority of rents have jumped at least £100 a bed, if not more, in the last year. Between 100 and 400 students at the university don’t have accommodation in St Andrews. Even today we were having calls from folk who just want to get out of Dundee and into St Andrews.”

However, he said there is no accommodation available.



Benjamin Balla, 21, a master's student who lives in Dundee accommodation because of a lack of availability in St Andrews said he was “missold” the university experience by the university. “It’s not the same,” he said. “There was very little communication about the accommodation problem.” He said the commute from Dundee which includes a 25-minute bus journey was “pretty exhausting”.

An 18-year-old Scottish student forced to live in Dundee told The Telegraph: “I definitely didn’t anticipate this. I said to my parents, ‘I’m going to St Andrews but I don’t feel like it anymore’.” Speaking from a cafe in between lectures she said: “We can get access to a commuter room [for students who don’t live in the town] but it isn’t great.”

Landlords have converted properties into AirBnBs in response to the Scottish government’s ban on them raising rents and evicting tenants until March 31 next year.

A cap on the number of Houses of Multiple Occupation in the town, imposed by Fife Council, has also led to private landlords shutting off bedrooms in flats and houses to avoid coming under licensing arrangements.

The number of students at the university has increased from just under 9,000 in 2018 to 10,425 this year. The university says it was forced to accept more students than planned during the pandemic because A-Level and Higher grade inflation led to much larger numbers of students than expected meeting their conditional offers.

William Finlator, 20, a second-year history student who had to couch-surf and hire an AirBnB at the start of term before finding private accommodation, accused the university of acting “scandalously”.

“Over the past ten years, it has failed to act in the face of what was increasingly obvious: there is not enough housing to go round,” he said.



A spokeswoman for the university said staff had been working since last winter to increase capacity in its residences, and to secure additional, affordable, university-managed beds in a modern, purpose-built student residence in Dundee, “in anticipation of a potential housing squeeze”.

“Many students were happy to accept a place in Dundee where we are investing in a halls life programme. We’re also running a dedicated regular night bus between St Andrews and Dundee."

She said that as of September 16, all undergraduate returners “have been accommodated and we have no undergraduate students on any housing waiting lists”.

She added: “We sympathise greatly with the stress some students have reported flat hunting in a private housing environment that is more highly pressured than ever. This is due to a range of factors entirely beyond the control of any individual university.

"St Andrews currently provides more university-managed accommodation per head of population than almost any other university in the UK. Over 40 per cent of our students live in university residences.”